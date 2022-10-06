Scottish League Two newcomers Bonnyrigg Rose are looking for fresh, teenage talent. The Midlothian-based club say a number of last season’s squad have moved on through other commitments.

The combine took to Twitter to launch their search and they are looking for players specifically born in 2005 and 2006.

A post said: “We offer a multi-year developmental opportunity at our club with the under-20s. We have a fantastic set-up with a great core squad, qualified coaching staff and excellent facilities.”

To be considered for a trial direct message the club’s social media page or text 07927 123662.

PICTURE: New Dundas Park, the home of Bonnyrigg Rose (by Nigel Duncan)

