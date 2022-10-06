Armadale Stellar Devils posted a strong victory at home last Friday against Belle Vue Colts which temporarily lifted them off the bottom of the table and followed-up with a creditable 40 points with a weakened team at Plymouth in midweek.

Friday’s home match against table-topping Leicester Lion Cubs in the National Development League (NDL) (tapes-up 7.30pm) is another tough clash and it will close Devils’ season.

The West Lothian combine slipped back to bottom spot with the midweek reverse and they currently sit a point behind Plymouth and home fans hope that Josh Embleton can repeat his performance against Belle Vue.

He said: ‘We were on it from the start last week and that’s what we should have been doing all year. We’ve struggled at the start of matches, myself included.

“Last week we knew what we needed to do and we did it. We are not in the play-offs but I, and the rest of the boys, are still here to win meetings like Friday.

“I’m never going to show-up thinking we have no chance of winning. I always want to win and this is the last one of the season so let’s go and win it.”

Leicester have started their play-off matches and their star men are the Thompson twins who also race in Leicester’s SGB Championship side.

Former Monarch, Connor Coles, is in their line-up, but they have youthful talent throughout. Lewis Millar returns to cover for the injured Kyran Lyden.

Friday’s match will be live streamed and details are on www.edinburghmonarchs.co.uk

STELLAR DEVILS: Lee Complin (pictured), Josh Embleton, Tom Woolley (capt), Elliot Kelly, Danny Phillips, Gregor Millar, Lewis Millar

LION CUBS: Dan Thompson, Max Perry, Connor Coles, Tom Spencer, Joe Thompson, Vinnie Foord, Micky Simpson.

