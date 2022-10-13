Rhett Halkett is the new head coach for the Scotland men’s under-21 team and will also assist head coach, Derek Forsyth, with the senior men after joining Scottish Hockey from Strathallan School where he was the head of hockey and golf.

He assisted Scotland men at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (pictured by Nigel Duncan) and was capped 155 times for his native country, on 35 occasions as captain.

Halkett competed at the 2012 Olympics and the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games and he said: “It has been great working with the Scottish senior men’s team over a busy international summer. I hope to build on the fantastic work Graham Moodie and his team of staff have done with the under-21 program over the years.”

