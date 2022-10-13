A police car was involved in a collision with a black hatchback on London Road earlier today.

A person in the private car was given medical attention in the back of a separate police van by ambulance crew who arrived on the scene but who left shortly afterwards.

Whether the police vehicle deliberately ran into the back of the black car is open to conjecture.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A vehicle, which had been reported stolen, failed to stop when signalled by officers around 9.50am on Thursday, 13 October.

“The vehicle was pursued and subsequently brought to a stop on London Road after a collision involving a marked police vehicle.

“One man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing to trace others who left the scene immediately following the incident.”

The road was closed from around 9.30 but has since reopened according to @EdinTravel

Our photo shows both cars being towed away just ahead of the road reopening.

PHOTO Contributed

