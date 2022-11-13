Bonnyrigg scored a late leveller to claim a point at bottom club Forfar Athletic, but the injury-hit side still slipped to second-bottom spot in the cinch Scottish League Two.

George Hunter slammed the ball home three minutes into injury time to spark wild scenes amongst the travelling support.

Jaden Ferguson’s goal after 76 minutes saw the Angus side take the lead at Station Park in front of 520 fans but Bonnyrigg dug deep and the players received praise from manager Robbie Horn for their never-say-die attitude.

Rosey Posey now travel to Stenhousemuir next Saturday (15.00) who are in fifth position in the ten-strong table with 19 points, five better off than the Midlothian men.

Albion Rovers also have 14 points and they are eighth and Annan have 16 to occupy seventh place with Stranraer sixth on 19 points.

Horn said: “I thought we deserved something out of the game. In the second half we were probably in the ascendancy and the loss of the goal was disappointing but the players showed character to come back. They kept plugging away.”

The manager admitted that the squad have faced criticism in the last few weeks but added: “That is part and parcel of football.”

However, Horn said: “One thing you can say about today is that we showed plenty of character and I thought they were fit and they kept on going right to the end.”

