Premiership: men: Western 8, Clydesdale 2; Uddingston 7, FMGM Monarchs 2; Watsonians 7, Kelburne 2; Inverleith 10, Dunfermline Carnegie 2; Grange 3, Edinburgh University 3; Erskine Stewart’s Melville 3, Hillhead 4.

Women: Western Wildcats 4, Uddingston 0; Inverleith 0, Watsonians 14; Glasgow University 1, Grange Edinburgh Ladies 1; Dundee Wanderers 0, GHK 1; Clydesdale 1, Edinburgh University 1.

Grange remain in pole position in the men’s Premiership despite drawing with Capital rivals Edinburgh University at Fettes, but defending champions Western are now their nearest challengers.

Last season’s runners-up now have 22 points and retain their unbeaten record after the 3-3 result against the students, but Western hammered fourth-placed Clydesdale 8-2 at Auchenhowie to turn real heat on the front-runners. They have 21 points.

Edinburgh University slip to third with 20 points and retain their unbeaten record of six wins and two draws. They also remain the top scoring side in the league with 54 goals in eight matches.

Watsonians are fifth on 15 points after their 7-2 victory over Kelburne in Edinburgh with Inverleith now sixth following their 10-2 demolition of struggling Dunfermline Carnegie in the Capital. Two straight wins have improve Inverleith’s position in the table.

Elsewhere, Erskine Stewart’s Melville failed to build on their first win when they were edged 4-3 by seventh-placed Hillhead at Inverleith but they remain second-bottom as Dundee-based FMGM Monarchs lost 7-2 at Uddingston, their seventh defeat in eight matches.

Watsonians thrashed city rivals Inverleith 14-0 to move six points clear at the top of the women’s Premiership as they bid to retain their title while Western occupy second spot after their 4-0 victory over Uddingston.

Edinburgh University are third with 16 points after sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Clydesdale while Grange Edinburgh Ladies earned a 1-1 draw at Glasgow University.

PICTURE: Watsonians at Uddingston earlier this season by Nigel Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...