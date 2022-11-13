Chris Harris is no stranger to being unbeatable on the night, and the legendary speedway racer, nicknamed Bomber, swept the board at the Berwick Speedway presentation night and son Cruz joined him on stage.

The former GP star was named as FTS Bandits’, powered by Keenwood Karpets, Rider of the Year after an online poll, the Berwick Bandits’ Supporters Club Rider of the Year and Riders’ Rider of the Year.

The club’s National Development League team, the Bullets, reached the league play-offs in only their second season with 16-year-old Ace Pijper, who enjoyed a stunning debut season, named as Riders’ Rider of the Year while Berwick-born Mason Watson topped the online poll.

The next Pijper on the production line, Stene, was named most improved Academy Rider with Caydin Martin as Riders’ Rider.

Club co-owner Jamie Courtney admitted that results, especially for the Championship Bandits, had not lived up to pre-season expectations, largely due to injuries, but said that the club was “in a good place” and ready to challenge for silverware on two fronts again in 2023.

He said: “A lot of hard work goes in behind the scenes and by a dedicated group of volunteers to make sure that Berwick not only lines up alongside but can compete with big city clubs, their huge catchment areas and financial clout.

“But here we are, preparing for our 55th season, ready to dig deep and do it all again.

“We have a double British Champion in Leon Flint who has now competed at GP level after beginning in the second-halves at Shielfield. He has blazed the trail and the exciting thing is there is a batch of talent looking to follow.”

Speedway’s ruling body is due to confirm the make-up and points-building limits for the British leagues at its AGM next week but a large crowd at the town’s live music venue heard that local hero Flint will not only be back in Berwick colours next year but will take over as skipper of the Bandits.

The club was also able to confirm that title sponsors Fire Training Services and powered by backers Keenwood Karpets had already agreed to continue their support of the Bandits in 2023.

PICTURE: Chris Harris and Cruz by Keith Hamblin courtesy of Berwick Speedway

