Hearts host St Johnstone at Tynecastle on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) in the cinch Premiership looking for a bounce back after their confidence-sapping, 2-0 defeat at Motherwell on February 19.

The Perth club have slipped to eighth position in the 12-strong table and have 31 points from 27 games. Hearts are fourth with 42 points from their 26 outings.

Robbie Neilson, Hearts’ manager, was unhappy with the performance at Motherwell and has had time to work on issues in training ahead of the fixture.

And his men need a lift ahead of their quarter-final home tie with Premiership pace-setting Celtic on Saturday, March 11.

The Jambos won 3-2 at Perth on December 28, Barry McKay (pictured in training by Nigel Duncan) netting the game-winner, and Neilson’s men won by the same scoreline at Tynecastle in late August, a Lawrence Shankland penalty deciding the issue.

So, it could be another tight game but Hearts are at home in front of a full-house and have every incentive to claim the three points.

Meanwhile, Hearts won 2-0 at Dundee United in midweek in the Scottish Women’s Premier League to consolidate fourth spot in the table. Caira Grant and Emma Brownlie netted and they now have 34 points from 20 games, five ahead of Hibs who have played the same number of fixtures.

