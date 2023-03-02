As specialty coffee becomes more prevalent in the city, it’s good to see greater diversity.
Throat Punch Coffee in Dalry definitely offers something different. Since July 2021, Throat Punch has been brewing ‘offensively strong’, tasty coffee and attracting plenty of loyal customers and positive reviews.
In general, specialty coffee is associated with lighter roast, which allow for a more complex flavour. This includes coffee which has distinctive fruity notes, using arabica beans. Throat Punch’s point of difference is using Robusta based coffee which has distinctive woody and earthy notes in its flavour profile. Specialty coffee connoisseurs often overlook Robusta coffee.
In their snug café bar on Dalry Road, Throat Punch uses their Number Thirty blend, which has a high percentage of Robusta. The company also offers their ultra strong Indian Cherry Robusta and an Ethiopian Djimmah Arabica, which has a more nuanced flavour. For those who want a good cup ‘without the heart palpitations’, Throat Punch serves a Mexican Mountain Water Decaf.
Throat Punch’s coffee should appeal to those who enjoy Italian style espresso. In truth, there are very few places in the city which offer Italian coffee made with sufficient care and attention. Throat Punch aims to combine the seriousness and precision associated with specialty coffee with some of the rich, direct flavour associated with Italian espresso.
In my experience, Throat Punch has achieved a successful blend. The coffee has a thick crema and intensity you might normally associate with Turkish/Greek coffee. It’s right in that ballpark, and should jolt anyone out of their afternoon slump. While Throat Punch’s coffee might not be to the tastes of those who enjoy lighter and fruitier specialty coffee, it will appeal to those who appreciate unusually strong coffee that is made with care and attention.
The interior of the shop is, like the beans, dark and woody in character, with a slightly gothic tinge. The battered old armchairs are comfy, with an eclectic selection of books to dip into. There is also space to sit at the bar and at the window. On busy days, seats are at a premium and most customers come for takeaway. The relaxed vibe in the place is maintained by the music, which is usually a classy mix of vintage pop and soul.
As well as coffee beans, Throat Punch sells a range of coffee making equipment. This includes the V60 cones and the rather eccentrically designed coffee syphons, which look more like something you would find in a chemistry lab than a kitchen!
In the last decade, Dalry has emerged as one of Edinburgh’s top foodie destinations. Other specialty coffee places in the area include Chapter One, Twelve Triangles and the Luckie Beans coffee stand in Haymarket Station. Throat Punch Coffee is an excellent and distinctive addition to the Dalry blend.
Throat Punch Coffee Company
30 Dalry Road, Edinburgh EH11 2BA
