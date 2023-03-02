Book now for the Science Festival

Edinburgh Science Festival’s staple and the go-to family experience every Easter holiday, City Art Centre is now on sale. Featuring five floors of hands-on science workshops and activities, CAC is the Festival’s premier family extravaganza, offering all-day educational fun for children between 3 and 12.

City Art Centre presents a mixture of bookable and drop-in activities, including the family-favourites such as E.R. Surgery where children perform a surgery of an abdomen, knee or brain, Splat-tastic – exploring the chemistry behind producing your own slime or Dig Up a Dinosaur, uncovering the mysteries of dinosaurs which roamed Earth millions of years ago.

This year’s festival includes six new fantastic workshops: engineering-focused Construction Challenges, all about the sound – Ella’s Wobble, problem-solving orientated Speedy Sails delving deep into the world of motion, Creative Coding, introducing the young sci-curious minds to Marty and robot coding, Tech Corner looking at how technology transforms our lives, from smartphones to home security, and LEGO® Build The Change, imagining the world without waste and fully embracing circular economy.

Book here.

Stephanie Maia with daughter Valentina (age 7) experimenting with dry ice at Summerhall, one of the Festival venues. PHOTO Ian Georgeson

Consent to remove slavery plaque approved

Plans were approved to remove a slavery information plaque under the Melville Monument dedicated to Henry Dundas after his descendants battled to get rid of it.

The brass plate, which was added following Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstrations claimed that the delays to abolition of slavery advocated by the lawyer and politician resulted in “more than half a million enslaved Africans crossing the Atlantic”.

But, applicants require the go-ahead from owners of the buildings around St Andrew Square – who have ownership of the monument – before it can be taken down.

Read more here

Work to begin on a new Liberton High School

Planning permission was granted yesterday for the replacement Liberton High School which will become home for 1,200 pupils. Building will start in May and the council hopes the new three storey school will open in 2025. Learning spaces are described as inspirational and inclusive.

Classrooms, studios, workshops and science labs will connect and work with shared collaborative areas and breakout spaces, providing learners with more personalisation and choice over their learning environment.

Sports facilities include a floodlit multi use games area, basketball court and athletics facilities. The current tennis and beach volleyball courts and mountain bike trail will be retained as will the sports block.

Cllr Joan Griffiths, Convener of the Education, Children and Families Committee at the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “The new school campuses we’re planning are innovatively and sustainably designed so they are inspirational places for learning for the next generation of young people creating a vibrant and thriving learning environment.

“The Liberton Community Campus is a really exciting project which provides an amazing opportunity to create, as part of an inclusive net zero-carbon city, a community lifelong learning and sports hub to replace the existing school.

“This means public services can be co-located with links to active travel networks, green infrastructure and public transport networks. This Community Hub vision for the building to be ‘more than a school’ aligns with our 20 Minute Neighbourhood Strategy – to localise and co-locate services, making them more accessible for communities and to improve the experiences and outcomes for everyone. This is all part of the Council’s plan to support the wellbeing of everyone and end poverty and isolation in Edinburgh.”

Holey Roast

Two Edinburgh favourites have got together to create something new available at all of their outlets – and as a one-off special at Stockbridge Market this Sunday.

Read more here about the teamwork behind Holey Roast from The Broughton and Bross Bagels.

The Holey Roast from Bross Bagels and The Broughton

How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

Our March paper has just been published and has been sent out to existing subscribers. Today we invite you to support The Edinburgh Reporter by buying a subscription.

Our goal is to recruit 500 new subscribers this year. Can you help us achieve that?

Among others all branches of Farmer Autocare stock our newspapers as well as Birthlink on Lower Gilmore Place, and both Leith and Central Libraries.

If you would like to stock our papers then please get in touch.

If you are able to subscribe, then it would help us to keep our online coverage free to access, and also ensure the future of our newspaper for this coming year. And if you do, then thank you very much indeed.

Buy a subscription here or click the image below.

Like this: Like Loading...