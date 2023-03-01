Two of Edinburgh’s best-known restaurant brands have teamed up to create a lip-smacking meaty feast.
The Broughton, a Michelin gastropub, and Bross Bagels, the Edinburgh-based bagel emporium, are launching a limited edition Sunday Roast – but not as you know it.
Known for its famous Sunday Roast,The Broughton was featured in The Sunday Times Top 30 Spots for Sunday Lunch, and will launch The Holey Roast from next Wednesday 8 March.
The Holey Roast, available exclusively at The Broughton, is everything and we mean everything you could want from a bagel, with Roast Beef, Potato Hash, Celeriac Remoulade, Rocket and with a Gravy Mayonnaise on a Toasted Bross ‘Everything’ Bagel for just £9.50.
Stefano Pieraccini from The Broughton said: “The collaboration will be available as a limited edition on the menu in March, allowing our neighbourhood customers and Bross Bagels fans to sample a taste of the famous Sunday Roast. This is a punchy Sunday Roast bagel – available not just on Sundays.”
Fans of both brands will also have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to try the mighty bagel ahead of launch, with a one-time pop-up stall at Stockbridge Market on Sunday 5 March from 10am.
The Broughton and Bross Bagels teams will serve The Holey Bagel alongside artisanal goods from local producers. In the spirit of combining good food with social food, £1 from every Holey Bagel sold at the Stockbridge market will be donated to Alzheimer Scotland.
Stockbridge Market is open from 10am – 4pm every Sunday at Saunders St, EH3 6TQ.
Bross Bagels produce hand-crafted fresh, authentic Montreal bagels in the brand’s Portobello Bakery. The bagel brand operates grab and go sites across the capital including Stockbridge, St James Quarter, Bruntsfield and Portobello.
Bross Bagels owner, Mama Bross, said: “How do you FILL YOUR HOLE on a Sunday? With the best roast in Edinburgh, obviously. It’s a match made in holey heaven.”
The Holey Roast will be available every 12pm – late, Wednesday – Sunday in the bar area at The Broughton on Broughton Street from Wednesday 8th March until 31st March 2023. No advance bookings required.
The Broughton, 46-48a Broughton St, EH1 3SA
