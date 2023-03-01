Micro Business of the Year, SME of the Year and Best Community Impact are the most hotly-contested categories in the Midlothian & East Lothian Business Awards.

The winners will be announced at The Brunton in Musselburgh on March 29 where SSE Renewables are the headline sponsor,

Chamber Chief Executive, Karen Ritchie, said: “Despite some challenging trading conditions, it’s been incredibly encouraging to see so many positive applications from business.

“They are doing some great work and we are honoured to be able to highlight that through these awards.”

DYW Edinburgh, Midlothian & East Lothian, Hargreaves Land, Network ROI, Tenet & You, and Thomson Cooper are among the key sponsors and tickets are on sale via the Chamber website www.melcc.org.uk

The 2023 finalists are:

High Growth Business of the Year – Sponsored by Thomson Cooper

Camerons Strachan Yuill Architects

DTP Southfield

Duct Clean Services Ltd

Forth Scaffolding Ltd

Best Innovation in Business – Sponsored by Hargreaves Land

Carcinotech

The Energy Training Academy

NuGen Recycling & Environmental Solutions

Skyrora Ltd

Best Environmental Impact – Sponsored by SSE Renewables

Beebytes Analytics CIC

Everchargeev Ltd

The Premium Bakery

Sisaltech Ltd

The Wee Bee Company

Best Commitment to Youth Development – Sponsored by DYW Edinburgh, Midlothian & East Lothian

Jack and Ivy

Land Technology Ltd

Midlothian Sure Start

Randori Dojo

Best Community Impact – Sponsored by SSE Renewables

Crystal FM

Edinburgh Dog & Cat Home

Old School Takeaway

One Dalkeith

Family Business of the Year – Sponsored by Tenet & You

The Cavaliere

East Links Family Park

The Goblin Ha Hotel

The Original Rosslyn Inn

New Business of the Year – Supported by The Business Partnership

Ez Riders NB Ltd

HeatFix Scotland Ltd

Mr Melts Wax Ltd

YOPLA Ltd

Micro Business of the Year -Supported by The Business Partnership

Brand Satellite

HM Finance Coaching & Advisory Ltd

Learn To Grow Ltd

Private House Stays Limited

SME of the Year – Sponsored by EDF Energy

Cytomos Limited

The Door Centre Ltd

Fifth House Design Ltd

Tenet & You

