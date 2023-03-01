Micro Business of the Year, SME of the Year and Best Community Impact are the most hotly-contested categories in the Midlothian & East Lothian Business Awards.
The winners will be announced at The Brunton in Musselburgh on March 29 where SSE Renewables are the headline sponsor,
Chamber Chief Executive, Karen Ritchie, said: “Despite some challenging trading conditions, it’s been incredibly encouraging to see so many positive applications from business.
“They are doing some great work and we are honoured to be able to highlight that through these awards.”
DYW Edinburgh, Midlothian & East Lothian, Hargreaves Land, Network ROI, Tenet & You, and Thomson Cooper are among the key sponsors and tickets are on sale via the Chamber website www.melcc.org.uk
PICTURE: Last year’s winners
The 2023 finalists are:
High Growth Business of the Year – Sponsored by Thomson Cooper
- Camerons Strachan Yuill Architects
- DTP Southfield
- Duct Clean Services Ltd
- Forth Scaffolding Ltd
Best Innovation in Business – Sponsored by Hargreaves Land
- Carcinotech
- The Energy Training Academy
- NuGen Recycling & Environmental Solutions
- Skyrora Ltd
Best Environmental Impact – Sponsored by SSE Renewables
- Beebytes Analytics CIC
- Everchargeev Ltd
- The Premium Bakery
- Sisaltech Ltd
- The Wee Bee Company
Best Commitment to Youth Development – Sponsored by DYW Edinburgh, Midlothian & East Lothian
- Jack and Ivy
- Land Technology Ltd
- Midlothian Sure Start
- Randori Dojo
Best Community Impact – Sponsored by SSE Renewables
- Crystal FM
- Edinburgh Dog & Cat Home
- Old School Takeaway
- One Dalkeith
Family Business of the Year – Sponsored by Tenet & You
- The Cavaliere
- East Links Family Park
- The Goblin Ha Hotel
- The Original Rosslyn Inn
New Business of the Year – Supported by The Business Partnership
- Ez Riders NB Ltd
- HeatFix Scotland Ltd
- Mr Melts Wax Ltd
- YOPLA Ltd
Micro Business of the Year -Supported by The Business Partnership
- Brand Satellite
- HM Finance Coaching & Advisory Ltd
- Learn To Grow Ltd
- Private House Stays Limited
SME of the Year – Sponsored by EDF Energy
- Cytomos Limited
- The Door Centre Ltd
- Fifth House Design Ltd
- Tenet & You