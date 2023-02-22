Midlothian & East Lothian Chamber of Commerce present their first Chamber Business Masterclass series and the aim is to offer a range of practical, expert-led, half-day workshops on sales and marketing.

The sessions are presented by experts in the industry and delegates will learn key attributes to support success in sales, brand identity, successful social media marketing and video marketing.



The two, half-day interactive sessions will also give delegates the opportunity to discuss their own sales and marketing strategy and learn from others how they identified their business opportunities and overcame the challenges.

The sales masterclass session is on March 21 (9.15am to 12.30pm) and the marketing masterclass is on March 23 (9.15am – 12.30pm) at the Midlothian & East Lothian Chamber office, at Mousldale House, 24D Milton Road East, Edinburgh EH15 2NJ.

Tickets are £30 per session or £50 for both sessions.

