Hibs new boss, Nick Montgomery, Elie Youan, who grabbed two goals for Hibs in 83 seconds to drag the Easter Road men back from 2-0 down against Hearts, believes the 24-year-old Frenchman is a “fantastic” player who could play at the highest level.

And he added: “I told him (Youan) at half-time that I needed more from him. I asked him to step-up in the second-half and he did, but I need that for 90 minutes not 45. If he does then he could play in the Champions League.

“He has bags of ability but, sometimes, it takes a couple of years to get that consistency, but he is a fantastic player and a good lad and I am really happy for him getting two goals and we go away with a deserved point in the end.”

The English-born manager said the 2-2 was a good outcome in the end but he admitted that Hearts were better than Hibs in the first half and added: “We were the better team in the second-half.”

The new Hibs manager remains unbeaten in five games since he took over and added: “On reflection, we did not start the game well and I told the boys at half-time that it was not good enough.

“We talked about the emotion all week and I felt that a few of them got caught up with the emotion and they were better, they are at home and I thought they landed at every second ball.

“Even thought it was wet and the grass was really long, the ball was not moving as quickly as we felt it might and we took too many touches and tturned the ball over cheaply which we have not done in the last two weeks – I was really disappointed with that.

“Second-half we had to go out and fix it and I felt we did. Even at 2-0 I felt we could get back in the game all in all, good saves from both goalkeepers, desperate defending from both teams and frantic periods in the game, fans fantastic for both teams and definitely happy with the end outcome.”

Montgomery is also pleased with his start of his reign at Eastern Road and believes the club have created some momentum but he said: “We have a two week break and we are looking forward to two weeks of training now, a couple of the boys are on international duty, couple have niggles from today, some boys will get some minutes that they have not had and we have to use the two weeks to our advantage going into a big game at Ibrox.”

Kenneth Vargas attempts to evade the challenge of Will Fish of Hibs. Picture David Mollison

Alex Lowry drives for goal against Hibs with Will Fish and Rocky Bushiri in attendance. Picture David Mollison

Kenneth Vargus in full flight policed by Will Fish and Lewis Miller. Picture David Mollison

Like this: Like Loading...