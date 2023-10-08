Steven Naismith, Hearts’ head coach, admitted he was disappointed with the outcome in the 2-2 draw with Hibs at Tynecastle in the cinch Premiership and felt that for the large part of the game his men carried a threat.

He said: We put so much into the game, the chances we had in the game were really good, we scored two good goals and the biggest disappointment is that we have given up two goals in the space of a minute and a half which ultimately cost us three points in which otherwise was a very good performance.

“It is nothing to do with Hibs, it is about us, one minute and a half cost us in what was a controlled, comfortable performance. We carried a threat the whole time and over time, it is a performance we will look at and be positive with.

“Decision making when it goes 2-1 and we can question then ultimately it is defending which has cost us, we were 2-0 up with 25 minutes to go and controlling the game which I felt we did for large parts.”

The coach felt it would be doing Alan Forrest a disservice not to mention first as he was the best player on the park, Alex Lowry is another, and Naismith said: “The two guys have had to be patient and come on in games and the two of them have done it really well in the last two weeks and that is why they start the game.

“The game against Hibs was one I felt they could start, the chances we created were good and what we had worked on during the week was coming through, but I was really pleased with a lot of the performances.”

The coach said he did not know the extent of Stephen Kingsley’s injury near the end of the first-half when he stretched to deny a cross from Dylan Vente and which forced him to leave the action. Naismith added: “It is disappointing to come off another game with another injury, that’s for sure.”

PICTURE: Alan Forrest at the post-match press conference by Nigel Duncan and all other pictures from David Mollison

Alex Lowry takes a bow during Hearts’ 2-2 draw with Hibs at Tynecastle. Picture by David Mollison

Celebration time after Hearts score at Tynecastle in Capital derby. Picture by David Mollison

Hibs defender Will Fish clears the ball in the clash with Hearts at Tynecastle. Picture by David Mollison

Action from Hearts v Hibs at Tynhecastle. Picture by David Mollison

Hibs’ goalkeeper David Marshall signals his distress during the clash at Tynecastle. Picture by David Mollison

