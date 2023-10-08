In December 2022, Edinburgh Bus Users Group (EBUG) published a commentary on the Tram to Newhaven (TTN) and its effect on buses, and later today it will report its newest look at bus stops on Leith Walk.

In the report the group highlighted that while column inches had been devoted to the cycle lanes there was next to nothing written about the bus infrastructure, and practically zero about pedestrians.

It was apparent to the group right from the first interaction with the TTN team that there was little room for manoeuvre or change.

While there was only some paint on the roads last December the group set out some suggestions for any official review to consider – all in terms of the Edinburgh Street Design Guidance which is supposed to govern the infrastructure. In particular the interchanges where passengers would move from tram to bus was a bit rushed and inadequate and the only one deemed suitable was that at the Foot of the Walk. Picardy Place is condemned by EBUG as unsuitable for bus-tram interchange owing to the fact that passengers will have to cross at least one road if not two.

Photo of Leith Walk provided by EBUG

UPDATE

Now the extension is operating, EBUG revisited the sites previously reported on.

Disappointingly, of the four stops inspected three were considered “unsatisfactory”.

Part of the reason for this rating is that shelters are set so far back from the kerb it would take as much as 9 seconds to get to the bus which is inconvenient for both passengers and bus operators.

There are cycle paths between shelters and the kerb which EBUG also find an unsuitable arrangement.

One shelter is so narrow, with no end panels, as to provide little or no weather protection.

At Elm Row southbound, EBUG called for better plans in conjunction with other groups.

EBUG Chair, Harald Tobermann, said: “Despite our first survey last December, and despite, along with other groups, seeking design improvements at Elm Row, it’s disappointing that there’s so many basic mistakes around the bus stops on Leith Walk.

“The tram project commissioned ‘bespoke’ bus shelters along the route. Delays in supplying them meant they are only now being installed. Yet after the delays, and presumably additional cost, the end product is even worse for bus users”.

