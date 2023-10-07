Fife Flyers roared back from 3-0 down with six unanswered goals to beat arch rivals Dundee Stars and gain valuable points in their quest to make the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup.

Spencer Naas, Ryan Valentini and Anthony Rinaldi had the Tayside team, sponsored by Trade-Mart, 3-0 ahead after 19min 50sec but the Kirkcaldy club started their comeback with a Troy Lajeunesse goal after 25 minutes.

Johan Eriksson made it 3-2 five minutes later and Kyle Osterberg levelled in the 45th minute before Teemu Pulkkinen edged the home side ahead 31 seconds later.

Collin Shirley made it 5-3 less than two minutes later and Eriksson’s second completed Flyers’ scoring on the night after 53 minutes in a game in which they outshot the opposition 37-32.

The pair meet again on Sunday night (17.00) in the same competition on Tayside and elsewhere Aspray Glasgow West-backed Glasgow Clan lost 6-5 after a penalty shootout at home to Coventry Blaze in the Elite League.

PICTURE: flashback to last season when Dundee clashed with Fife. Picture courtesy of the Elite League

