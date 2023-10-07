Western Wildcats won their their first Euro Hockey League (EHL) game as they struck late to defeat first-time entrants TJ Plzen Litice 3-1 in Barcelona.



Player of the match Fraser Moran set them on their way with a powerful push into the bottom right corner after 13 minutes but the Czech Republic side levelled with five minutes to left before half-time.



Litice’s key man Adam Uhlir drove through the heart of the Western circle and his rising shot took a wicked deflection in off the body of a back-tracking defender.



The scoreline stayed that way until the last nine minutes. Evergreen Jonathan Christie, who has played in the EHL since 2007, netted to make it 2-1 when he slotted home from a corner which deceived the Czech side’s defence.



And the insurance goal came three minutes later when another corner fell to Adam McAllister who volleyed home from mid-circle.



The Glasgow side now progress to the KO 8 where they meet Kampong who edged Dutch rivals HC Bloemendaal 2-1.



Grange coach Stevie Grubb said the win was a great result for Western and they have a tough game as a reward but he added: “I am sure they will enjoy it.”

Looking has his side’s win over Kelburne in Edinburgh, where Robbie Croll netted a treble, two from penalty corners, in a 5-0 win, Grubb said that his men started well in very wet conditions, scoring a well-worked team goal in the opening minutes, Croll netting.

The next two quarters were scrappy and Grange held a talk-in ahead of the fourth quarter and Grubb said they played how they should have been playing during the whole game.

Other scorers were Jamie Green with a half volley and Dylan Bean scored the other with another well-worked goal.

Dundee Wanderers were held 1-1 by struggling Watsonians at Dalnacraig in the men’s Premiership and Inverleith shared the points with Erskine Stewart’s Melville in a 1-1 draw, Stuart Hatton netting for Taylor’s team.

Paul Taylor, Inverleith’s coach, said it was a frustrating game and added: “We missed a lot of good chances from some nice passages of play and we put them under some real pressure.

“However, we struggled to score leaving us one down with two minutes to go. We were glad to get the point but disappointed not to take all three.”

However, the Edinburgh club’s women’s combine thrashed the University of St Andrews 8-2 at Peffermill with two from Sarah Jamieson and Emily Dark and singles from Milly Berndes-Cade, Katherine Holdgate, Bethan Mann and Darcy Littlefield.

PICTURE: Watsonians in action this season against Gordonians at Peffermill. Picture Nigel Duncan

