Elie Youan claimed two goals in two minutes to rescue Hibs and earn the Easter Road men a point in an entertaining Derby in the cinch Premiership at Tynecastle.

He struck after 65 and 67 minutes to level at 2-2 after a screamer from Alan Forrest and an own goal from Hibs’ forward Christian Doidge had put Hearts 2-0 ahead after 57 minutes.

Earlier, rain-soaked Tynecastle played host to the first Derby of the season and, as predicted, it was a frantic start. Lawrence Shankland and Joe Newell tangled after four minutes in midfield and the referee produced a yellow card for the Jambos skipper.

Hibs pressed and Youan sprinted towards goal before sending a high cross towards the far post and, at the other end, Shankland jostled for the ball and Alex Lowry broke clear on the right before rifling a shot towards David Marshall. The former Scotland stopper parried the ball which was cleared.

Then, Martin Boyle broke clear for Hibs and Cammy Devlin tripped the Hibs’ striker just outside the box but the free-kick flew harmlessly wide of Zander Clark’s right-hand post.

The Hibs fans were in full voice behind Marshall’s goal as Boyle charged forward for the visitors and he was blocked by Kye Rowles, but the offside flag was raised.

Hearts were playing a patient game, passing the ball between the defenders in their own half but they broke and the on-loan Rangers midfielder Lowry hit Marshall’s right-hand post after 11 minutes with a curling shot and the ball rebounded but not to a man in maroon, much to the relief of the Easter Road side as the rain continued to pour down.

Will Fish was the next man to enter referee Willie Collum’s book with a crunching tackle on Coast Rica-born forward Kenneth Vargas near the left-hand touchline. Vargas required treatment.

Lowry’s free-kick was cleared for a throw-in and the danger was averted but Hearts continued to press and Toby Sibbick latched on to a ball on the edge of the box. His powerful shot was blocked.

Hearts were dominating possession at this stage with Lowry showing nice touches as he tried to find an opening, and Sibbick fed Shankland who pushed the ball with his instep towards Lowry whose shot was comfortably saved by Marshall.

Devlin was heavily involved in midfield, helping to snuff out Hibs rare attacks, and the ball broke to Shankland who shot on the turn forcing Marshall to save. The ball broke free and Sibbick claimed for a penalty when he went down in the box as Marshall scrambled to clear.

The Hearts got their reward. Time 28 minutes. Forrest picked up the ball on the right touchline around 30 yards out and drove inside before unleashing an unstoppable left foot shot which Marshall, at full-stretch, was unable to prevent entering the net. It was Forrest’s second of the season and a memorable strike.

At the other end, Youan shot wildly over after a misplaced defensive header as Hibs tried to find a way back, but their attacks were few and far between, however the same player jinked his way into a shooting position just inside the box. Clark gathered at his near post.

Hibs broke again and Stephen Kingsley stretched to block a Hibs cross in he box from Dylan Vente but immediately grimaced in pain and eventually had to kick the ball out to stop play. He was carried off on a stretcher and Odel Offiah came on.

Lewis Miller tried to unsettle the reshuffled Hearts rearguard, racing in on goal and Vargas was adjudged to have fouled the Aussie defender. The free-kick came to nothing and Hearts went in with a narrow lead.

The home side enjoyed 55 per cent of possession in the first 45 minutes against 44 per cent from Hibs and the Tynecastle team had five shots on target as opposed to zero from their Capital rivals.

It was Youan who took the play to Hearts early in the second half, working his way to the Hearts’ goal line, but Offiah made a timely intervention.

Hearts resumed on the attack and Forrest made a diagonal movement across the edge of the box and had a chance to let fly but sent the ball wide to one of his own players.

Minutes later the Gorgie faithful were on their feet when the ball ended up in the net. Lowry drove into the box from the left hand side and fired towards Marshall but Christian Doidge stuck out a foot and deflected it into his own net. Time 57 minutes.

Hibs responded two minutes later and Hearts defence was exposed, the Easter Road forcing the men in maroon to put their body on the line from a series of shots.

Hearts’ head coach Steven Naismith removed Lowry from the play and sent on fans favourite Beni Baningme but soon after the man who had seemed most likely to break through for Hibs, Youan, hit the target after sloppy play in Hearts defence. Time 65 minutes.

And the visitors again capitalised on Hearts defensive frailties 83 seconds later when Youan popped up in the box again. Sibbick’s attempted clearance fell at the feet of the 24-year-old Frenchman and he slotted into the bottom corner to level the Derby at 2-2 after 67 minutes.

Play ranged from end to end as both sides battled for what could prove the decisive goal but Hibs suffered a blow when Marshall left the field in the 78th minute. Maksymilian Boruc took over.

Dylan Levitt came on for James Jeggo but it was Hearts who threatened first through Shankland who weaved his way across the edge of the box and fired over. Then defection from substitute Liam Boyce crashed against the crossbar.

Hibs hit back and the Jambos were pinned back. Newell forced Clark to block but it was Hearts who had a gilt edged opportunity and Baningime had his head in his hands in the penalty box as he skied a shot over.

Play raged on and Forrest sent the ball across the Hibs’ six-yard line but there was nobody there to take advantage and into six minutes of injury time and Newell jogged over to take a corner, but Frankie Kent rose to clear and that was that. The Derby was shared but there were plenty of talking points.

