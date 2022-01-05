The number of positive cases of Covid-19 reported since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 will pass one million in Scotland by Thursday.
Today in the UK 194,747 new Covid cases were recorded and 334 new Covid related deaths.
|Date
|Number of cases
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests and test positivity
|ICU
|Hospital
|People who have had third or booster dose
|Deaths
|24 December 2021
|7,076
|1,297
|55,780 (14.6%)
|34
|536
|2,841,703
|9,822
|29 December 2021
|15,849
|30 December 2021
|16,857
|2,398
|71,612 (27.1%)
|34
|810
|2,944,977
|9,845
|31 December 2021
|11,962*
|60,818 (22.6%)
|36
|859
|2,979,334
|9,858
|1 January 2021
|17,065
|2 January 2021
|14,080
|3 January 2021
|20,217
|2,304
|65,860 (34.9%)
|38
|1,031
|2,992,583
|4 January 2021
|17,259
|56,290 (35.3%)
|42
|1,147
|3,006,133
|9,858
|5 January 2021
|16,103
|2,580
|69,327 (26.9%)
|42
|1,223
|3,016,198
|9,872