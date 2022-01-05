The number of positive cases of Covid-19 reported since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 will pass one million in Scotland by Thursday.

Today in the UK 194,747 new Covid cases were recorded and 334 new Covid related deaths.

DateNumber of casesCases in LothianNew tests and test positivityICUHospitalPeople who have had third or booster doseDeaths
24 December 20217,0761,29755,780 (14.6%)345362,841,7039,822
29 December 202115,849
30 December 202116,8572,39871,612 (27.1%)348102,944,9779,845
31 December 202111,962*60,818 (22.6%)368592,979,3349,858
1 January 202117,065
2 January 202114,080
3 January 202120,2172,30465,860 (34.9%)381,0312,992,583
4 January 202117,25956,290 (35.3%)421,1473,006,1339,858
5 January 202116,1032,58069,327 (26.9%)421,2233,016,1989,872

