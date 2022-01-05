Lothian Buses will make changes to its timetable from Thursday by running a Saturday service on all Lothian and Lothian Country services until 22 January due to shortage of staff.

Many members of staff are self-isolating and rising sickness levels among staff has put pressure on the bus company.

A spokesperson said: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to thank all of our customers for their patience and understanding as we endeavour to cope with circumstances outwith our control.

“Once again, we are incredibly grateful to the teams across our business who have continued to work around the clock to deliver for our customers during these uncertain times maintaining vital links across Edinburgh and the Lothians – their patience and understanding is greatly appreciated.”

Contact bus information by phoning 0871 200 22 33 or check on the Lothian website.

East Coast Buses has resumed its normal timetable today.

Lothian Buses Photo: www.martinmcadam.com

