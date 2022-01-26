National Records of Scotland have announced the number of deaths involving Covid-19 for Week 3 which runs from 17 – 23 January 2022.

As at 23 January 2022, 12,823 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published today by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

In the week 17 to 23 January, 145 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, an increase of 10 deaths from the previous week.

16 deaths were aged under 65, 18 were aged 65-74, and there were 111 deaths in people aged 75 or over.

Glasgow City (17 deaths), Fife (16 deaths) and North Lanarkshire (13 deaths) had the highest numbers of deaths at council level. In total, 28 (out of 32) council areas had at least one death last week.

91 deaths occurred in hospitals, 43 were in care homes, nine were at home or in a non-institutional setting, and there were two deaths in other institutions.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said:

“The latest figures show that last week there were 145 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 10 more deaths than the previous week.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,331, which is 5% fewer than the five year average.”

