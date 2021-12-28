The Scottish Government has reported rising numbers of Covid-19 cases over the three days since Christmas. These numbers use provisional data and there will be a catch up tomorrow when parliament reconvenes.

The figures for 25, 26 and 27 December are the highest daily totals recorded in Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

While the figures for each day covers tests reported in the preceding 24 hour period, the lag in reporting means that the majority of these cases will relate to tests done before the Christmas break. The government points out that with the longer turnaround time for test results at the moment, the actual number of positive Covid-19 cases may be higher.

The figures are:

25 December 2021: 8,252 cases

26 December 2021: 11,030 cases

27 December 2021: 10,562 cases

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “While these figures are provisional, the steep increase in cases we have been expecting is now materialising, and this reflects the significantly increased transmissibility of Omicron. We would expect to see case numbers rise further in the days ahead – though it is worth bearing in mind that they are likely to have been even higher but for the compliance of the public with the guidance issued in the run up to Christmas.

“These figures underline how important it is that we don’t underestimate the impact of Omicron – even if the rate of hospitalisation associated with it is much lower than past strains of the virus, case numbers this high will still put an inevitable further strain on NHS. This level of infection will also cause a significant and severely disruptive level of sickness absence across the economy and critical services.

“So even though we are all thoroughly fed up with the impact of Covid on our lives, it is really important that over the new year period we follow guidance to help slow the spread of the virus while we complete the accelerated booster programmes.

“In addition to observing good hand hygiene and wearing face coverings, I am asking everyone to limit contacts as much as possible, to keep any essential indoor gatherings to a maximum of three households, and to get boosted by the bells.

“I know sticking to all of these measures is really hard – especially at this time of year – but there’s no doubt whatsoever it will help keep us safer.”

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Gregor Smith tweeted earlier No surprise that confirmed cases of Covid-19 have reached record levels over last few days. With positivity above 30%.

“Unfortunately I expect these to climb higher.

“Vaccination remains your best protection, but you’ll need your booster too- please don’t delay #boostedbythebells”

