Forever Edinburgh, the city’s marketing body, has launched a new competition offering a pair of literature lovers a once-in-a-lifetime prize – the chance to explore Edinburgh’s literary heritage accompanied by one of the city’s most famous writers, multiple award-winning author Ian Rankin OBE.

As part of The Story Never Ends campaign, the competition will allow the winners to walk in the footsteps of Edinburgh’s world-class writers and enjoy a unique “author’s-eye view” of the city in the company of Ian Rankin, creator of the acclaimed Inspector Rebus novels. The competition prize package also includes return travel to Edinburgh, two nights’ accommodation at YOTEL Edinburgh, aChampagne lunch on board Royal Yacht Britannia and a tour and tasting at Holyrood Distillery.

Packed with character, Edinburgh’s towering spires, atmospheric Old Town and quaint cobbled closes have inspired some of the world’s best-loved writers, from Robert Louis Stevenson and Sir Walter Scott to Irvine Welsh, Alexander McCall Smith and J.K. Rowling. Such is the city’s reputation for literature that Edinburgh became the world’s first UNESCO City of Literature in 2004.

Having toured the city’s literary hotspots with the Rebus author, the winner and their plus one will then join him for a refreshment in his favourite watering hole, the Oxford Bar. The pub, well-known to Inspector Rebus fans, is located in the city’s New Town, an area that dates back 250 years.

This is part of The Story Never Ends campaign during which Forever Edinburgh will bring the capital’s most fascinating stories to life, explaining how to visit, see, touch and experience the city’s history. From fantastic folklore and magical myth to outdoor adventures and amazing archaeological finds.

Enter here Closing date 9 January 2022.

Ian Rankin PHOTO Chris Watt

