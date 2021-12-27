An online consultation about the proposed mixed use redevelopment of the former Leith Walk Tramway depot is to run over the Christmas period and will end on 3 January.

There are three pieces of land with individual owners and these will be developed in accordance with the approval granted by the council on 2 September 2020.

The plans are for an almost entirely car free, mixed use project including more purpose built accommodation – 235 managed bed spaces for students. There is also room for two large areas of open space for everyone to enjoy.

cwpleith.com

