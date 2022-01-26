The Chinese New Year Festival will offer a programme of online and in person events to celebrate the Chinese New Year and the beginning of the Year of the Tiger.

The celebrations in Edinburgh are coordinated by Edinburgh Tourism Action Group (ETAG) and supported by Heriot Watt University’s Scottish Confucius Institute for Business and Communication.

Edinburgh Zoo’s two critically endangered Sumatran Tigers, Dharma and Lucu, are visitor favourites and can be spotted on the wildlife conservation charity’s free online webcams, and the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh has an extraordinary collection of some of China’s globally important flora. Lucu was on hand earlier for a quiet photo call and was very cooperative in coming to the perimeter of his enclosure to be fed by the Lord Provost and the Chinese Consul General.

Lucu the Sumatran tiger at Edinburgh Zoo PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

A great start to Chinese New Year this morning and the Year of the Tiger with @chinacgedi and @LordProvostEdin helping @rzss feed Lucu the Sumatran tiger. Parade to @edinburghcastle on Sunday afternoon And a reminder from @Mcbear78 that Edinburgh is China ready pic.twitter.com/fA3F3usdeY — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) January 26, 2022

The Rt Hon Lord Provost, Frank Ross, said: “Each year our celebrations for Chinese New Year continue to grow, providing us with an opportunity to enhance Scottish people’s understanding of Chinese culture, so it’s fantastic to see another rich programme of events and activities. It’s great to welcome the return of in-person celebrations as well as online activities for audiences to enjoy from home. There really is something for everyone and such colourful events will provide the perfect tonic for everyone who missed out on our traditional Hogmanay festivities.

“Our city has long and proud links with China going back over a century. And as we welcome the Year of the Tiger, which symbolises strength, courage and triumph it’s fitting as we all continue to rise to the challenges of this pandemic.”

Chinese Consul General in Edinburgh, Ma Qiang, said “The Tiger represents so many of the characteristics we need to employ in our endeavour in the challenging year of 2022: ambition, strength, courage and triumph over evil. I’m very delighted to welcome and participate in the programme of Edinburgh’s Year of the Tiger Celebration. I know for sure that these fantastic events and activities will bring China and Scotland closer together through difficult times of Covid and, moreover, contribute to the cultural diversity of the City of Edinburgh. Hopefully the celebration of the start of the Year of Tiger will make the next 12 months an auspicious year for our businesses, for our governments, and above all for our peoples, just like adding wings to the tiger!

“I wish everyone a very happy, healthy and prosperous new year. Xin Nian Kuai Le!”

Ian Baxter, from Heriot Watt’s Scottish Confucius Institute said: “We are again delighted to support industry partners and cultural venues celebrate this important time of the year. It’s a great chance for us all to experience and learn about Chinese culture, and to maintain multicultural friendship and goodwill which is so important right now.”

This begins officially on 1 February and symbolises strength courage and triumph over evil, and people born in the year of the Tiger are said to be adventurous, enthusiastic and confident.

Launching Edinburgh’s Chinese New Year Festival with Dharma and Lucu, Edinburgh Zoo’s Sumatran Tigers, this morning Rob Lang, Chair of the ETAG China Ready Initiative, said “We’re delighted to be working with businesses across the city to welcome The Year of the Tiger by creating a unique and inspiring celebration of Scottish and Chinese culture. Edinburgh’s Chinese New Year programme of events creates an excellent opportunity to enable the people of the city to learn more about Chinese culture whilst also re-affirming Scotland’s capital as an inspiring and welcoming destination. With the easing of restrictions, and a strong mix of online and in person events this year, residents and visitors can enjoy the Chinese connections across the city.”

www.chinesenewyear.scot

Events which run from 29 January to 13 February 2022, including Chinese New Year on 1 February, include:

The Edinburgh’s Chinese New Year Festival flagship Celebration Light Show, organised by the Asian Association of Culture Commerce and Education in Europe, starts with Lion and Dragon Dances outside the City Chambers on the Royal Mile at 4.00pm on Sunday 30 January. This is free and open to all, Tai Chi, Martial Arts and Chinese Dancing performances are followed at 4.45pm by a Parade, led by the Lion and Dragon dancers, up the Royal Mile to Edinburgh Castle.From 5.00pm until 9.00pm animations and films are projected onto the Castle including the story of The Tiger in Chinese folklore, and the stunning Rhapsody on the Luo River Goddess which was shot underwater without the use of CGI. The Celebration Light Show will run for three nights until Tuesday 1 February.

An afternoon of celebrations will take place on the Mound on 6 February where visitors can join in with Calligraphy, Tai Chi and Chinese Folk Music amongst other activities. From Taste of Asia Afternoon Teas (with both adult and children’s menus) at the Waldorf Astoria to the new, limited edition Chinese themed cocktail menu at Harvey Nichols, shops and businesses across the city are finding innovative and entertaining ways to help their customers celebrate. A Chinese Calligraphy Artist at Strathberry on Multrees Walk is creating complimentary, bespoke artwork and allowing customers to experience this treasured tradition for themselves, customers at PekoeTea on Leith Walk have an opportunity to win a Tiger Caddy of Scottish Tea and the Scotch Whisky Experience is offering a 50% discount off the Gold Tour as part of VisitScotland’s Days Out Campaign. Award-winning artist Sarah Kwan’s Aye of the Tiger explores connections between Scottish and Chinese culture in her ‘East Meets West Series’ at The Red Door Gallery on Victoria Street.

St Cecilia’s Hall has created a bilingual English/Mandarin tour of their collection of historic keyboard instruments, Wei Gu reveals more about the origins and history of the Chinese Zodiac and in addition there are online releases of a concert by the Rainbow Melodies Troupe of musicians from Tianjin University of Finance and Economics and a film of the origins of the Year of The Tiger.

Chinese Consul General in Edinburgh, Ma Qiang with The Rt Hon Lord Provost, Frank Ross, Rob Lang, Chair of the ETAG China Ready Initiative and Ian Baxter, from Heriot Watt’s Scottish Confucius Institute with Darren McGarry, Head of Living Collections at Edinburgh Zoo and members of consulate staff.

