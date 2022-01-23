There are 6,329 new cases of Covid-19 reported today, and unusually 4 deaths are also reported taking the death toll to 10,199. (Register offices are closed at the weekends).

Other numbers are very similar and the only statistics showing an upward move are the number of those who have been vaccinated with either the first or second dose or indeed the booster dose. The last category now number 3,252,819.

Restrictions on the number of households meeting at home or at indoor gatherings and one metre physical distancing in hospitality and leisure settings will be lifted from 5am on Monday.

The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, told the BBC Sunday Morning show that the restrictions over this last month have been worth it although she recognised that they have had a “big impact on businesses and individuals”. She also admitted that the anticipated 50,000 daily cases had not materialised but it was largely down to the recent restrictions and also the response to the booster programme.

Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen although Covid passports will be required. The Covid certification scheme is not to be extended at present.Working from home will remain the official government advice although a hybrid return to work from the beginning of February will be discussed with business.

The public are advised to continue to test before meeting others and limit the number of contacts where possible.

Face coverings remain mandatory in public places and on public transport.

When addressing MSPs at The Scottish Parliament on Tuesday the First Minister said: “A combination of booster vaccinations, the willingness of the public to adapt their behaviour to help stem transmission, and the temporary protective measures introduced in December, has helped blunt the impact of the Omicron wave.”

Ms Sturgeon confirmed that the number of new positive cases in the preceding 13 days had fallen significantly, and that was coupled with good news about a fall in the number of people in hospital or ICU.

In addition non-professional indoor contact sports may resume from Monday.

Date Number of cases Cases in Lothian New tests and test positivity ICU Hospital People who have had third or booster dose Deaths 24 December 2021 7,076 1,297 55,780 (14.6%) 34 536 2,841,703 9,822 29 December 2021 15,849 30 December 2021 16,857 2,398 71,612 (27.1%) 34 810 2,944,977 9,845 31 December 2021 11,962* 60,818 (22.6%) 36 859 2,979,334 9,858 1 January 2022 17,065 2 January 2022 14,080 3 January 2022 20,217 2,304 65,860 (34.9%) 38 1,031 2,992,583 4 January 2022 17,259 56,290 (35.3%) 42 1,147 3,006,133 9,858 5 January 2021 16,103 2,580 69,327 (26.9%) 42 1,223 3,016,198 9,872 6 January 2022 11,360* 2,059 57,217 (23.1%) 43 1,267 3,041,961 9,890 7 January 2022 14,486 2,253 78,300 (21.7%) 48 1,323 3,063.000 9,905 8 January 2022 12,602 57,907 (25.1%) 48 1,362 3,082,231 9 January 2022 7,561 38,423 (23.2%) 55 1,382 3,101,096 10 January 2022 11,827 1,707 47,019 (29.5%) 54 1,432 3,115,065 9,934 11 January 2022 10,392 (27.7% 65 1,479 9,950 12 January 2022 13 January 2022 14 January 2022 50 1,544 3,171,289 10,038 15 January 2022 7,833 46 1,540 10,059 16 January 2022 17 January 2022 6,221 579 43 1,557 3,204,311 10,062 18 January 2022 7,752 637 42 1,546 3,214,062 10,093 19 January 2022 20 January 2022 21 January 2022 22 January 2022 6,768 42 1,458 3,245,885 23 January 2022 6,329 41 1,441 3,252,819 10,199

