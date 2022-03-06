Michael McNicholas slotted the game winner in sudden death overtime as bottom club Fife Flyers came from behind to earn a welcome 3-2 win over Coventry Blaze in the Premier Sports Elite League at Kirkcaldy.



The 27-year-old American scored two minutes into the extra session on a power play with Kristian Blumenschein and Brandon Magee setting up the chance.



Minutes earlier, Carson Stadnyk handed them a lifeline with a goal 29 seconds from time to level at 2-2 with Blumenschein involved in the build-up.



It was Fife who opened the scoring on the night after seven minutes when McNicholas netted with an assist from Blumenschein but Ryan Penny after 25 minutes and Luke Ferrara in the 52nd minute put the visitors in front in a game in which Blaze outshot the home side 38-28.



Fife, coached by Todd Dutiaume (pictured), remain bottom of the ten-strong league but are only four points adrift of fellow-strugglers Manchester Storm but remain nine points out of a play-off place.



Elsewhere, Dundee Stars completed a four-point weekend with a second straight win over long-time, Elite League pace-setters, Sheffield Steelers.



Kalvis Ozols netted his first goal for Dundee on the power play 3min 15sec into sudden death overtime after the sides had been locked at 1-1 at the end of normal time.



Brandon Whistle fired Steelers ahead after 34 minutes and Dillon Lawrence replied 15 minutes later for the home side.



On Saturday, Stars won 5-4 after a shootout in Yorkshire, Seb Bengtsson netting the game-winner to stun the 7,329 crowd.



A Brodie Reid double for high-flying Cardiff Devils helped end Glasgow Clan’s three-game winning run.



Matt Register slotted a single for the Welsh side who outshot Clan 43-28 to end their two-game losing run.



Mikko Vainonen netted for Clan who had ben hoping to claim quick win double over Devils who were beaten 6-3 in Glasgow last Sunday.



