A new activity has just opened in Dalkeith Country Park where the whole family can join in.

Verity Bailes, who is a huge fan of the activity, cut the ribbon in Dalkeith. She completed all 34 Go Ape Treetop Challenge courses in 2019, the first woman to do so.

There are three levels on offer at Dalkeith:

Treetop Adventure for children over 1 metre tall and more than six years-old

Treetop Adventure Plus for children over 1.2metres tall with a SOLO zip

Treetop Challenge is the most adventurous for those over 1.4 metres tall



Dalkeith site Manager, Stewart Deards said, “It’s been amazing to watch the site grow from the ground up. Everyone has put in so much effort to develop such a fantastic course, train up our team of eager new starters and we can’t wait to hear the first forest calls of customers in our treetops.”

There is plenty to explore in the 1,000 acre Country Park including a café and restaurant.

