Dalkeith Country Park has announced its Easter events and activity programme which will run from 1 to 16 April 2023.
There will be a huge variety of family events and activities in the first half of April, including egg hunting, craft workshops, Fort Douglas adventure park activity area, 1K and 5K Bunny Fun Runs and the very first Dalkeith Country Park Duck Race on the River Esk on 1 April. The full programme with dates is published below.
The Fort Douglas adventure park hosts an Easter activity area. Little adventurers are invited to hop on in and take part in the scavenger hunt, down slides, along wobbly bridges and flying down zip lines to collect a chocolatey prize. Once the hunt is done, join the bunny helpers to get creative and decorate eggs to hang on the Fort Douglas Easter tree. Children should keep eyes and ears open for an extra special guest who may just hop on in to say hello.
Restoration Yard will host many workshops for both adults and children. Adults can try their hand at the art of decoupage, creating a beautiful set of six hanging decorations or their very own unique plant pot. Scotts Apothecary are running a Spring Candle Making workshop, producing bespoke hand-poured candles that pack a blissful punch.
Easter workshops for little ones include Spring Storytelling, Easter Cookie Decorating and Easter Craft Workshops. Parents can indulge in some well-deserved ‘me-time’ in The Kitchen or The Store, while little ones enjoy the workshops.
Dalkeith Country Park Easter Events Programme
Play-off hopes on the line for Fife Flyers
It all comes down to this and it is now a straight shootout between Fife Flyers and Glasgow Clan for the final play-off spot in the Viaplay Elite League. Fife host Dundee Stars on Saturday (19.15) and the Tayside team were eliminated last weekend. Then Flyers face a long bus trip to to Guildford Flames on Sunday (face-off…
Capital trio in Scottish Cup action this weekend
It’s a massive weekend for three Edinburgh hockey clubs, Grange, Erskine Stewart’s Melville and Watsonians women. Grange, the current men’s Premiership pace-setters, clash head-on with second-placed Western Wildcats in the pick of the Scottish Cup semi-finals at the Glasgow Hockey Centre on Saturday (15.30). And Erskine Stewart’s Melville face Dundee-based Grove Menzieshill at the same…
Five things you need to know today
The newly elected First Minister will go to the Court of Session today to be sworn in by the Lord President who will ask him to take a vow as the Keeper of the Scottish Seal. Humza Yousaf MSP is elected as the Scottish Parliament nomination for 6th First Minister of Scotland. 28 March 2023…
Family run business celebrates its 30th anniversary
Celebrating their 30th anniversary, the Forth’s sightseeing cruises are back for 2023 as award-winning visitor attraction, Maid of the Forth, sets sail from South Queensferry once more. A new seasonal programme of family-friendly and dog-friendly cruises and sunset tours launches 1 April. Maid of the Forth which is a family-run business, is now in its 30th year of…
The new First Minister marks the road towards a more inclusive and progressive Scotland
After the election of Humza Yousaf MSP as First Minister of Scotland, Foysol Choudhury MSP for Lothian said: “I extend my sincere congratulations to Humza Yousaf MSP on his election as First Minister. “Whilst we might have our political differences, Humza has always been friendly and supportive since I entered the Scottish Parliament and…
EAST LOTHIAN: Private car park set up to tackle ‘drug use’ at beauty spot
Controversial car park at reservoir gets go ahead A commercial car park set up at a popular beauty spot in order to tackle ‘drug use, drug moving and sexual activity’ has been given permission to remain, despite dozens of complaints.The owners of The Hopes estate at Hopes Reservoir said increased visits to the area during Covid…
