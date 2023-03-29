Dalkeith Country Park has announced its Easter events and activity programme which will run from 1 to 16 April 2023.

There will be a huge variety of family events and activities in the first half of April, including egg hunting, craft workshops, Fort Douglas adventure park activity area, 1K and 5K Bunny Fun Runs and the very first Dalkeith Country Park Duck Race on the River Esk on 1 April. The full programme with dates is published below.

Pictured chasing the Dalkeith Country Park Easter bunny are sisters Sadie Watkins (aged four) and Phoebe Watkins (aged seven), Juliette Thomson (aged seven and from North Berwick), Elijah Mitchell (aged nine) and Alexandra Thomson (aged 11).

With the Dalkeith Country Park Easter bunny are (from left) Elijah Mitchell (aged nine), Sadie Watkins (aged four) and Alexandra Thomson (aged 11) (all children picxtured with parental permission).

The Fort Douglas adventure park hosts an Easter activity area. Little adventurers are invited to hop on in and take part in the scavenger hunt, down slides, along wobbly bridges and flying down zip lines to collect a chocolatey prize. Once the hunt is done, join the bunny helpers to get creative and decorate eggs to hang on the Fort Douglas Easter tree. Children should keep eyes and ears open for an extra special guest who may just hop on in to say hello.

Restoration Yard will host many workshops for both adults and children. Adults can try their hand at the art of decoupage, creating a beautiful set of six hanging decorations or their very own unique plant pot. Scotts Apothecary are running a Spring Candle Making workshop, producing bespoke hand-poured candles that pack a blissful punch.

Easter workshops for little ones include Spring Storytelling, Easter Cookie Decorating and Easter Craft Workshops. Parents can indulge in some well-deserved ‘me-time’ in The Kitchen or The Store, while little ones enjoy the workshops.

Dalkeith Country Park Easter Events Programme

Event Date(s) Booking Link Fort Douglas Easter Activity Area Saturday 01 – Sunday 16 Apr www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/fort-douglas-easter-activities/ Dalkeith Country Park Duck Race Saturday 01 Apr www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/duck-race/ Golden Egg Hunt Saturday 01 – Sunday 16 Apr www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/golden-egg-hunt/ Spring Storytelling Sunday 02 Apr – Saturday 15 Apr www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/spring-storytelling/ Kids’ Easter Cookie Workshop Sunday 02 Apr – Friday 14 Apr www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/kids-easter-cookie-decorating-workshops/ Easter Decoration Workshop Monday 03 Apr www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/easter-decoration-workshop/ Kids’ Easter Craft Workshop Tuesday 04 Apr – Tuesday 11 Apr www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/kids-easter-craft-workshops/ Spring Plant Pot Workshop Wednesday 05 Apr www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/spring-plant-pot-workshop/ Spring Candle Making Workshop Monday 10 Apr www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/spring-candle-making-workshop/ Easter Bunny Fun Run Sunday 16 Apr www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/easter-bunny-fun-run/

