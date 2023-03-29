Dalkeith Country Park has announced its Easter events and activity programme which will run from 1 to 16 April 2023.

There will be a huge variety of family events and activities in the first half of April, including egg hunting, craft workshops, Fort Douglas adventure park activity area, 1K and 5K Bunny Fun Runs and the very first Dalkeith Country Park Duck Race on the River Esk on 1 April. The full programme with dates is published below.

Pictured chasing the Dalkeith Country Park Easter bunny are sisters Sadie Watkins (aged four) and Phoebe Watkins (aged seven), Juliette Thomson (aged seven and from North Berwick), Elijah Mitchell (aged nine) and Alexandra Thomson (aged 11).
Photography – www.colinhattersley.com – cphattersley@gmail.com – 07974 957 388.
With the Dalkeith Country Park Easter bunny are (from left) Elijah Mitchell (aged nine), Sadie Watkins (aged four) and Alexandra Thomson (aged 11) (all children picxtured with parental permission). More information in accompanying Press Release, visit www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk or from: Amy Redmond, Content & PR Executive, Dalkeith Country Park – 07920 839 344 – aredmond@dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk Photography for Dalkeith Country Park from: Colin Hattersley Photography – www.colinhattersley.com – cphattersley@gmail.com – 07974 957 388.

The Fort Douglas adventure park hosts an Easter activity area. Little adventurers are invited to hop on in and take part in the scavenger hunt, down slides, along wobbly bridges and flying down zip lines to collect a chocolatey prize. Once the hunt is done, join the bunny helpers to get creative and decorate eggs to hang on the Fort Douglas Easter tree. Children should keep eyes and ears open for an extra special guest who may just hop on in to say hello. 

Restoration Yard will host many workshops for both adults and children. Adults can try their hand at the art of decoupage, creating a beautiful set of six hanging decorations or their very own unique plant pot. Scotts Apothecary are running a Spring Candle Making workshop, producing bespoke hand-poured candles that pack a blissful punch. 

Easter workshops for little ones include Spring Storytelling, Easter Cookie Decorating and Easter Craft Workshops. Parents can indulge in some well-deserved ‘me-time’ in The Kitchen or The Store, while little ones enjoy the workshops. 

Dalkeith Country Park Easter Events Programme 

EventDate(s)Booking Link
Fort Douglas Easter Activity AreaSaturday 01 – Sunday 16 Aprwww.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/fort-douglas-easter-activities/ 
Dalkeith Country Park Duck RaceSaturday 01 Aprwww.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/duck-race/ 
Golden Egg Hunt Saturday 01 – Sunday 16 Aprwww.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/golden-egg-hunt/ 
Spring StorytellingSunday 02 Apr – Saturday 15 Aprwww.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/spring-storytelling/ 
Kids’ Easter Cookie WorkshopSunday 02 Apr – Friday 14 Aprwww.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/kids-easter-cookie-decorating-workshops/ 
Easter Decoration WorkshopMonday 03 Aprwww.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/easter-decoration-workshop/ 
Kids’ Easter Craft WorkshopTuesday 04 Apr – Tuesday 11 Aprwww.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/kids-easter-craft-workshops/ 
Spring Plant Pot WorkshopWednesday 05 Aprwww.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/spring-plant-pot-workshop/ 
Spring Candle Making WorkshopMonday 10 Aprwww.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/spring-candle-making-workshop/ 
Easter Bunny Fun RunSunday 16 Aprwww.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/easter-bunny-fun-run/ 

