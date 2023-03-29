It all comes down to this and it is now a straight shootout between Fife Flyers and Glasgow Clan for the final play-off spot in the Viaplay Elite League.

Fife host Dundee Stars on Saturday (19.15) and the Tayside team were eliminated last weekend. Then Flyers face a long bus trip to to Guildford Flames on Sunday (face-off 18.00) and the Surrey side are still in the title race.

Flames burned Dundee 7-3 on Sunday in England and, as it stands, Guildford have 80 points from 52 games, two adrift of long-time pace-setters Belfast Giants who have also played 52 fixtures.

Fife are now behind the eight ball as they lost 4-0 at Cardiff Devils on Saturday, their only game of the weekend.

Clan lost 8-5 at home to Nottingham Panthers on Saturday, but they occupy the eighth and final play-off berth.

It is advantage to Clan on points. The Braehead side have 35 from 53 games but their last regular season outing is at third-placed Sheffield Steelers (19.00) who have 75 points from 52 fixtures.

Cardiff are fourth with 73 points from 52 games and Steelers will want to hang on to third so can’t afford a lapse and they are on a high after coping with real pressure to edge Devils 3-2 on Sunday in The House of Steel.

Fife have 32 points from 52 fixtures. Basically, they can’t afford any slip-ups if they want to squeeze into the end-of-season showcase.

PICTURE: Courtesy of Viaplay Elite League. Flyers v Clan earlier this season taken by Al Goold

Like this: Like Loading...