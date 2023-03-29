It’s a massive weekend for three Edinburgh hockey clubs, Grange, Erskine Stewart’s Melville and Watsonians women.

Grange, the current men’s Premiership pace-setters, clash head-on with second-placed Western Wildcats in the pick of the Scottish Cup semi-finals at the Glasgow Hockey Centre on Saturday (15.30).

And Erskine Stewart’s Melville face Dundee-based Grove Menzieshill at the same venue at 13.30 in the other semi-final.

Grange edged Edinburgh University 2-0 to make the final four and they currently lead the table with 40 points from 14 games. They are unbeaten in the league so far this term and have scored 88 goals and let in 17.

Western had an easier passage in the last round, breezing into the semi-final by thrashing Edinburgh combine Inverleith 16-2. The Auchenhowie men are tucked in behind Grange in the table and have only lost one game in the league this term.

Western have a superior goals for record and have also proved tough to break through in defence and both sides won last weekend in the league, Grange beating Inverleith 8-2 at Fettes and Western emerging with a 5-1 victory over Watsonians at Peffermill.

In the other semi, Erskine Stewart’s Melville (ESM) have improved recently and are fourth in the bottom six in the Premiership having won three and drawn two games in the top division since being promoted last season.

Grove, who were relegated last season, currently top the National League with 11 wins and two draws and only one defeat in their 14 games.

Over to the women and Watsonians have won 12 and drawn one of their league fixtures so far this term and go in against a Hillhead side who top the bottom half of the table having won eight and lost six of their games.

The Edinburgh side, who are the cup holders, are overwhelming favourites for this tie which goes ahead at Glasgow Hockey Centre at 13.30 on Sunday (April 2).

PICTURE: Action from Grange v Inverleith at Fettes last Sunday by Nigel Duncan

