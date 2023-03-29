The newly elected First Minister will go to the Court of Session today to be sworn in by the Lord President who will ask him to take a vow as the Keeper of the Scottish Seal.
Humza Yousaf, the first First Minister from an ethnic background, has already made history. Later today he will pledge allegiance to the King before offering Cabinet posts to other members of his party. He has already appointed Shona Robison, a great friend of the former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, as the Deputy First Minister.
One, Kate Forbes, has already said that she will retire to the backbenches after he reportedly offered her a diminished role from Finance Secretary to deal with Rural Affairs.
And then on Thursday he will face the opposition party leaders this time at First Minister’s Questions. No doubt there will be a question or two on his previous portfolio of Health.
Who will accept that job?
Youngest recipients of a Michelin star
From the youngest First Minister to young chefs in Leith.
The duo who set up Heron in Leith, Sam Yorke and Tomás Gormley, have been awarded a highly coveted Michelin star for their first restaurant. Aged 25 and 28 years old, the pair are the youngest chefs in Scotland to receive a Michelin star for their restaurant.
Edinburgh now has five Michelin star restaurants, with three of these in Leith.
Heron offers farm to table fine dining with an a la carte menu and two tasting menus which change every few weeks.
Sam said: “To say that I’m delighted would be an understatement. It means a great deal to be recognised by such a prestigious organisation for our work at Heron. It’s a real testament to the unwavering focus and dedication of the entire team, without whom we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
Tomás added: “If you had asked me two years ago, when Sam and I sat down to start planning our pop-up Bad Seeds, I would never have imagined this happening. This is a huge achievement for everyone, and I am so grateful that we get to go on this journey with them.”
Euan’s Guide finds that disabled people are excluded because of poor information
Euan’s Guide has collated the results of the biggest UK disabled access survey with 98% who identified as a disabled person. The overwhelming majority – 72% – found that accessibility information on a venue’s website has been found to be misleading, confusing or inaccurate.
Cruises on the Forth begin again this weekend
This weekend the popular Maid of the Forth takes to the seas again to ply backwards and forwards between Hawes Pier and Inchcolm.
Egg-citing news – Dalkeith Country Park cracks open its Easter programme
Dalkeith Country Park has announced its Easter events and activity programme which will run from 1 to 16 April 2023. There will be a huge variety of family events and activities in the first half of April, including egg hunting, craft workshops, Fort Douglas adventure park activity area, 1K and 5K Bunny Fun Runs and…
Play-off hopes on the line for Fife Flyers
It all comes down to this and it is now a straight shootout between Fife Flyers and Glasgow Clan for the final play-off spot in the Viaplay Elite League. Fife host Dundee Stars on Saturday (19.15) and the Tayside team were eliminated last weekend. Then Flyers face a long bus trip to to Guildford Flames on Sunday (face-off…
Capital trio in Scottish Cup action this weekend
It’s a massive weekend for three Edinburgh hockey clubs, Grange, Erskine Stewart’s Melville and Watsonians women. Grange, the current men’s Premiership pace-setters, clash head-on with second-placed Western Wildcats in the pick of the Scottish Cup semi-finals at the Glasgow Hockey Centre on Saturday (15.30). And Erskine Stewart’s Melville face Dundee-based Grove Menzieshill at the same…
Family run business celebrates its 30th anniversary
Celebrating their 30th anniversary, the Forth’s sightseeing cruises are back for 2023 as award-winning visitor attraction, Maid of the Forth, sets sail from South Queensferry once more. A new seasonal programme of family-friendly and dog-friendly cruises and sunset tours launches 1 April. Maid of the Forth which is a family-run business, is now in its 30th year of…
The new First Minister marks the road towards a more inclusive and progressive Scotland
After the election of Humza Yousaf MSP as First Minister of Scotland, Foysol Choudhury MSP for Lothian said: “I extend my sincere congratulations to Humza Yousaf MSP on his election as First Minister. “Whilst we might have our political differences, Humza has always been friendly and supportive since I entered the Scottish Parliament and…
EAST LOTHIAN: Private car park set up to tackle ‘drug use’ at beauty spot
Controversial car park at reservoir gets go ahead A commercial car park set up at a popular beauty spot in order to tackle ‘drug use, drug moving and sexual activity’ has been given permission to remain, despite dozens of complaints.The owners of The Hopes estate at Hopes Reservoir said increased visits to the area during Covid…
