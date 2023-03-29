The newly elected First Minister will go to the Court of Session today to be sworn in by the Lord President who will ask him to take a vow as the Keeper of the Scottish Seal.

Humza Yousaf MSP is elected as the Scottish Parliament nomination for 6th First Minister of Scotland. 28 March 2023 . Pic – Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

Humza Yousaf, the first First Minister from an ethnic background, has already made history. Later today he will pledge allegiance to the King before offering Cabinet posts to other members of his party. He has already appointed Shona Robison, a great friend of the former First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, as the Deputy First Minister.

One, Kate Forbes, has already said that she will retire to the backbenches after he reportedly offered her a diminished role from Finance Secretary to deal with Rural Affairs.

And then on Thursday he will face the opposition party leaders this time at First Minister’s Questions. No doubt there will be a question or two on his previous portfolio of Health.

Who will accept that job?

Youngest recipients of a Michelin star

From the youngest First Minister to young chefs in Leith.

The duo who set up Heron in Leith, Sam Yorke and Tomás Gormley, have been awarded a highly coveted Michelin star for their first restaurant. Aged 25 and 28 years old, the pair are the youngest chefs in Scotland to receive a Michelin star for their restaurant.

Edinburgh now has five Michelin star restaurants, with three of these in Leith.

Heron offers farm to table fine dining with an a la carte menu and two tasting menus which change every few weeks.

Sam said: “To say that I’m delighted would be an understatement. It means a great deal to be recognised by such a prestigious organisation for our work at Heron. It’s a real testament to the unwavering focus and dedication of the entire team, without whom we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Tomás added: “If you had asked me two years ago, when Sam and I sat down to start planning our pop-up Bad Seeds, I would never have imagined this happening. This is a huge achievement for everyone, and I am so grateful that we get to go on this journey with them.”

Sam Yorke and Tomás Gormley

Euan’s Guide finds that disabled people are excluded because of poor information

Euan’s Guide has collated the results of the biggest UK disabled access survey with 98% who identified as a disabled person. The overwhelming majority – 72% – found that accessibility information on a venue’s website has been found to be misleading, confusing or inaccurate.

Read more here

Cruises on the Forth begin again this weekend

This weekend the popular Maid of the Forth takes to the seas again to ply backwards and forwards between Hawes Pier and Inchcolm.

Read more on how to book your next cruise here

