With just three weeks until COP26 comes to Glasgow, the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon will set out Scotland’s ambitions on climate change in two speeches this week.

On Wednesday 13 October, the First Minister will deliver a TED Talk on the role of smaller countries in climate action, as part of their Countdown to COP26 series. The Countdown Summit will bring together leaders at the Edinburgh Interactional Conference Centre, with speakers sharing their blueprint for a net zero future.

On Thursday 14 October, the First Minister will speak to the Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavík, Iceland. She will talk to Scotland’s links with Arctic nations and how all countries must work together to tackle the climate emergency. Other speakers will include the Prime Minister of Iceland, the Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs and the EU Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries.

The First Minister said: “We are now just three weeks away from what will be one of the most important global gatherings of the 21st century.

“COP26 is our best and possibly last chance to achieve what is required to deliver the goals of the Paris Agreement and safeguard our planet.

“The world must move from promises to action, and mobilise the ambition, finance, resources and joint working needed to deliver on the Paris Agreement goals. Scotland will play its full part in meeting those goals.

“Ahead of COP26, Scotland is delivering on our promise to end our contribution to climate change within a generation, putting a just transition and wellbeing at the centre whilst taking the big and difficult decisions that will create a net zero, climate-resilient and fairer future.”

