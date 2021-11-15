Dalkeith Country Park’s Spectacle of Light and Santa Fun Run will raise vital funds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) this December.

Dalkeith Country Park has been in a charity partnership with CHAS since May 2019 raising money for children with life limiting conditions through a series of events and donations from across the business. The partnership draws to a close on 31 December, allowing Dalkeith Country Park to create opportunities with a different charity next year, and the team at the park is determined to raise as much as possible before the end of the year.

The Park’s Santa Fun Run and the Rainbow’s End feature within Spectacle of Light will be the last two major fundraising drives when people can help raise money for CHAS children and families.

Rainbow’s End at Spectacle of Light

Stephen Begg, sales and events manager at Dalkeith Country Park, said: “We know from our colleagues at CHAS that the last year and a half has been an incredibly difficult time for CHAS families. Even more than in normal times. To be able to raise money for CHAS children through family focussed events like Spectacle of Light and our Santa Fun Run brings an extra dimension of meaning to Christmas at Dalkeith Country Park.”

‘The Rainbow’s End’ in Spectacle of Light is a beautiful area dedicated to CHAS. Visitors to the event can make contactless donations as they tie rainbow ribbons of gratitude between the park’s trees. Last year the feature generated £3,100 which the team are hoping to beat this Christmas.

Spectacle of Light dates and times

4 – 5 December | 10 – 12 December | 16 – 23 December | 27 – 31 December | 2 January

Each evening The Spectacle of Light is a continuous experience with entry time slots every 30 minutes from 4.30pm to 7pm. A typical experience will take approximately 75 minutes.

Advance Tickets priced from £9.90 – book before 3rd December

Santa Fun Run & Elf Dash at Dalkeith Country Park 12 December from 8.15am

The 5K Santa Fun Run and the 1K Elf Dash, through the woodlands of Dalkeith Country Park, is the perfect start to 2021’s festivities. Runners can enjoy running knowing they have helped raise money for CHAS. A percentage of all tickets sales will be donated from the event.

And to add to the fun ~ there will be prizes for the best festively dressed child runner and most jolly looking dressed-up dog.

5km Santa Fun Run ~ £15 entry per adult or child ~ includes a Santa Suit

1km Elf Dash ~ £8 per child or £4 per adult ~ includes an Elf hat

https://www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/events/santa-fun-run/

#dalkeithcountrypark

www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk and www.restorationyard.com

Like this: Like Loading...