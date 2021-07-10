In-form Josh Pickering top (pictured) scored with 13 points while Kye Thomson and Sam Masters powered to 12 points as What the Fork Monarchs beat Berwick Bandits 50-40 in a hard-fought SGB Championship clash at Armadale.

Berwick, with debutant Kasper Andersen top scoring with 12 points, were only four points adrift with two heats remaining.

Pickering said: “We did what we have to do. Berwick have a team who all do well., They are a strong team so it’s good to get the three points.”

Monarchs were grateful to have Thomson to cover heats which looked vulnerable and to make up for a couple of uncharacteristic blunders by the home stars.

Masters touched the tapes in Heat 13 and couldn’t pick up anything off a 15-metre handicap and in heat 11 Richie Worrall had come to the tapes without a chain guard and eventually suffered a two-minute exclusion. Worrall was unable to make anything of his 15 metre handicap.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.