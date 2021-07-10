The John Muir Way cuts right across Central Scotland form Helensburgh on the west coast to Dunbar in the east where you can visit the John Muir museum. You don’t have to walk the whole length of the route, and there are some pretty parts of it in and around Edinburgh to explore.

If you are looking for inspiration to do something outdoors this weekend then look no further. But do keep your eyes peeled while out and about as there is “treasure” planted along the way. Some John Muir merchandise will be in a selection of businesses, cafés and attractions along the route for walkers and cyclists to claim.

To claim a prize, you just need to take a photo of yourselves next to a John Muir Way signpost or waymarker and show it at one of the participating treasure locations. Each location has prizes for the first ten treasure hunters, so there are plenty of chances to claim a souvenir of your trip.

For more information on how to take part, visit www.johnmuirway.org/treasure





Kinneil to Blackness

Starting in Kinneil Estate, take a wander round the grounds of the house before walking around the coast of Kinneil Nature Reserve. Following the coast takes you into Bo’ness where you may hear the puffing of steam engines from its working steam railway, all the while remembering that it was in Kinneil House that James Watt devised his scheme for steam power.

A gentle stroll along the flat coastal path follows the John Muir Way all the way to Blackness Castle, nicknamed ‘the ship that never sailed’ due to its unique shape. This is where Mel Gibson filmed Hamlet, and the castle has been used in many other productions.

After soaking in the history and maybe a coffee or ice cream in Blackness, hop on the bus back to Bo’ness, and it’s then a half hour walk back to Kinneil Estate. Or for a shorter version, start and finish your walk near the bus station in Bo’ness centre.

The quoted 6.5 miles is one way, from Kinneil House to Blackness Castle. There are two options for buses – one is Scottish Citylink and the other is the Bo’ness Community Bus. The nearest train service is Linlithgow.

Fisherrow to Port Seton

This route takes you along the Firth of Forth coastline beginning in Musselburgh. There are many seabirds to spot along the way.

At Prestonpans you can visit the free industrial heritage museum at Prestongrange and then continue to Prestonpans admiring the murals on the way.

There’s plenty of history on this route, passing near the site of the 1745 Battle of Prestonpans and Scotland’s oldest railway, revealed at the 1722 Waggonway Museum.

Continue along the coast to Cockenzie and Port Seton, where the harbour seal might pop up to greet you. For tired legs, this can be a one-way walk as there is a regular bus service back to Musselburgh.

You’ll find maps and a wealth of information on recommended places to visit on each route on the John Muir Way website at: www.johnmuirway.org/day-trips

Scotland’s Town’s Partnership Chief Officer Phil Prentice said: “These day trips along the John Muir Way sound brilliant – with something for everyone. I am delighted that we have been able to support them through the Scotland Loves Local Fund.

“They are a great example of ways in which people are being encouraged to embrace and enjoy our brilliant countryside, supporting all kinds of businesses and attractions as they do. It’s a boost for our health, local communities and the economy.”

Neil Christison, VisitScotland Regional Director, said: “With so many people staying in the UK this year there has never been a better time to appreciate all the wonderful locations and attractions we have on our doorstep. Whether it’s discovering somewhere new or experiencing an old favourite in a completely new way, now is your time to enjoy the unique experiences that a holiday in Scotland offers.

“These new one day and half day routes on the John Muir Way provide a great option for making the most out of holidays at (or close to) home in a responsible and sustainable manner.”

