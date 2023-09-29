Visitors to East Lothian now have an alternative way of seeing the stunning coastal landscape or the countryside in the area other than by jumping in their car car or by foot. They can take an electric bike tour.

Ezee Riders of offer a castle and coastline tour or a foodie tour with guides who outline the rich history and culture and can provide a sample of locally-sourced food and drink.

Tina O’Rourke is the driver of the business which has a slogan: “Grab life by the handlebars.”

Tours are around 25km long and it is a circular route. Guides avoid busy roads and, where possible, use country lanes and parts of the John Muir Way which crosses Central Scotland from Helensburgh on the Firth of Clyde to Muir’s birthplace in Dunbar on the Firth of Forth.

The North Berwick-based company can provide everything including hi-viz jackets and all that is required by participants are some sensible shoes and gloves and a rain jacket. In the summer, sun cream.

O’Rourke said: “We visit some of East Lothian’s stunning beauty spots, we explore the coastal landmarks and we have an amazing route which encompasses several beaches, woods and the John Muir Way.

“The participants get a bit of everything on one of our tours and they get the exhilaration of riding an electric bike.”

They picnic on Tyninghame Beach, climbing up onto the sand dunes with views of the Bass Rock and they sample some of the local produce, including some home-baking, and some steaming hot coffee.

She added: “I would say 90 per cent of the people who come on the tours have never ridden an electric bike before but I give a full demonstration. Some people have had a bad experience with a bike before but, by the end of it, they are grinning and flying down the hill.

“We go at a very gentle pace to suit every ability but riding an electric bike is just like riding an normal bike. You do get a gentle push to help you up a hill.”

People could argue that you do not need an ebike in East Lothian but she added: “It is mainly for people who have not been on a bike for a while or are thinking of buying one.

“It just gives them an introduction and a bit of confidence to go out with someone who can show them how they work. There is the odd hill but I think you go further on an electric bike than you can on a conventional bike and I can provide everything you need, including picnics.”

PICTURE: Tina O’Rourke with one of her bikes pictured at Eskmills in Musselburgh during the Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber Expo. Picture by Nigel Ducnan

Like this: Like Loading...