A few weeks after we reported on his success In the British Masters over-75’s Portobello’s Ian Ross has been adding to squash laurels.

The retired engineer travelled to Hamburg and duly upgraded to the European over-75 title at the expense of old rival, Barry Featherstone.

Ian says: “There were 16 players in the over-75 category and overall 445 players from 20 countries in age-groups ranging from over-35 upwards.

“Barry and I came through our sides of the draw comfortably enough and the warm courts suited me better. Barry hits the ball very hard but could not control the length or width; with good drop shots, boasts and lobs I was able to control the match, winning 11-5, 11-5, 11-6.”

