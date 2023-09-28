Scott Tulloch and Lucy Beeston were crowned men’s and women’s singles champions for 2023 when Waverley Tennis Club held their annual championship.

Both were straight sets winners, Scott defeating Jamie Mack while Lucy overcame Jules Mair.

In the men’s doubles Scott and Andrew Leitch teamed up to beat Jamie Mack and Juanfran Torres while the mixed doubles saw victory for Jamie Mack and Lucy Beeston against Andrew Leitch and Kim Atkinson, also in a three setter.

The ladies doubles was played on an alternative date.

