Ambitious small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are driving demand for office space as the first seven businesses secure moves into a brand new £3.8million office development.

Launched in September this year with Covid-19 and its measures looming large, Pure Offices at Edinburgh Park consists of 90 serviced office suites covering 33,000 square feet.

Bosses at the firm had been concerned that restrictions urging workers to work from home would hit short-term demand for its new ambitious venture, which is a transformation of Diageo’s former Scottish base.

It has subsequently found that it is SMEs and start-ups that are leading demand and have been proactive in securing Grade-A office space, while a large number of prospects have emerged seeking to confirm their plans as soon as the roadmap out of restrictions appears clearer.

Katie Whell, Operations Director with Pure Offices, said: “We’re really upbeat about our prospects at Edinburgh Park driven by the faith shown in us by our new customers.

“Given the current climate we’re delighted to have already secured seven movers. It is small, nimble firms that are committing – as they’re desperate for a new base from which to grow.

“It speaks to a feeling that in times of adversity, there can also be opportunity and a great deal of entrepreneurialism too.

“As soon as the way out of the current restrictions emerges we are confident that lots more firms will be looking to complete moves into office spaces like ours. We think bigger firms will look to central offices as a base from which to operate.

“Key for us is being ready and able to offer functional and desirable workspaces that deliver for the needs of our clients.”

Arlene Reid is a Director with ClearTaxation, which provides advice to expatriate US citizens living in the UK. She said: “We were in more traditional offices just off Charlotte Square, but this year the biggest drawback was with our internet connectivity. We couldn’t get access to fast enough fibre due to the cobbled streets. With video conferencing now an everyday requirement this wasn’t sustainable for us.

“With PURE, ultra-fast fibre is part of the offering and while most of our team are working remotely it’s been an amazing change. Further to that the location means we won’t miss the central location, because the tram is at the front door and we can be in town in minutes.”

Among the movers are Elmen and NiTech solutions, two specialist firms that embody Edinburgh’s flourishing STEM industries.

Carl Elmen of Elmen Consultants, which develops solutions for testing electronic components, said: “We’ve only moved from down the road, but were drawn by the value and the quality. Pure has offered us a flexible contract with clear pricing and they’ve been a breath of fresh air compared to other providers that we’ve used in the past.

“Where we’ve been used to spartan facilities and cheap fittings, we now have top quality, interior designed spaces. While paying the same we’ve gone from a Travelodge to The Sheraton!”

Will Davies, CEO of NiTech Solutions, which manufactures chemical process equipment for the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, said: “We spun out from Heriot Watt in 2004 and have become a dispersed business with people working all over the world. Our space at Edinburgh Park is NiTech’s global HQ.

“We were attracted by the modern, funky building with great facilities. We’re focused on our technical work and want an all-inclusive service – so we’re not worrying about an office’s upkeep.”

Spanning more than 33,000 square feet, Pure Offices at Edinburgh Park consists of 90 serviced office suites, meeting rooms and modern lounges across three floors – and follows a comprehensive redesign by specialist fit out firm, Estilo and locally-based BUD Architecture.

Located just metres from Edinburgh Park Central tram station, it is the latest project by Reading-headquartered Pure, which also operates The Bonnington Bond and Sugar Bond offices in Leith.

Occupiers moving into Pure Offices Edinburgh Park will benefit from the support of an on-site team who take care of running the centre, providing excellent service. All the offices have “plug and play” internet, with ultra-fast fibre broadband connectivity, on-site parking – and unmatched transport links from the tram line, and close proximity to the M8, city bypass and airport.

The building has been gutted and rebuilt, with a new entranceway designed and wayfinding “trail” from the tram stop and 3 impressive business lounges. Individual office suites can fit teams from one to 100 in size.

Pure Offices has 21 business centres in the UK and prides itself on providing a friendly and personalised solution. By carefully designing its locations to maximise wellbeing in the workplace through attractive lounges and smart offices with natural light and ventilation, it has created modern offices built to meet the demands of the modern business workplace.

