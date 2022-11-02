Edinburgh small businesses are being offered free winter office space in a bid to reduce costs and maximise their chances of survival.

Meta’s “Space for Good Ideas,” initiative means that local small businesses of no more than 50 employees can apply for space at fb.me/goodideasstudios by 25 November. This will help businesses by removing one of their biggest costs at a time when energy bills continue to rise.

The news comes as new YouGov data commissioned by Meta, which is the owner of Facebook, reveals a quarter of small business decision makers in Scotland fear their business may close, while a third say a major business priority in the next six months is survival.

A third of Scottish small businesses worry their business won’t be able to keep up with their outgoings during the year ahead while almost one in five admit to using less energy to save on bills. More than a third say reducing costs would be crucial to their firm’s future success.

Steve Hatch, VP Northern Europe, Meta, said, “Small businesses are the lifeblood of the UK economy and right now they face the challenge of a lifetime just to keep the lights on. We know there’s no one fix to the challenges faced, however we believe through helping both online and offline we can provide support to local businesses in need. This is why we’re offering small businesses in Edinburgh the opportunity to apply for free office space in a bid to ease the burden at a time when companies are hoping to cut costs.”

Grace Beverley, 25, one of the UK’s leading young entrepreneurs and CEO of Tala and Shreddy is joining Meta to host the Good Ideas Studios on 10-11 November in Dovecot Studios, Edinburgh.

This is a free event where local small business leaders can attend panels, talks, workshops and trainings to help them grow their businesses.

