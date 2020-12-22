Hibs Head Coach Jack Ross is delighted that Jim Goodwin has been able to turn round the fortunes of St Mirren in recent weeks but he believes that his players have the form and confidence to face the challenge at Easter Road tomorrow.

Hibs have taken seven points from their last three games although it should have been nine but for a last minute goal against Dundee United on Saturday.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Dundee Utd Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/11/2020. Hibs play host to Dundee Utd in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

Speaking at the pre-match press conference Ross said: “Their recent form has been very good. I think Jim has done a very good job in his time at the club. He is somebody that I know well.

“I’m delighted that he has had that upturn in consistency of performance and results so we understand the challenge that faces us but our form in critical games this season is pretty good.

“You need to have had individual players in good form and as weeks go past and you start to build up that winning run and momentum can gather and confidence grows and then you need a little but of luck along the way.”

Midfield signing Kyle Magennis will be up against his former team for the first time and Ross has faith in his ability to be a big player for Hibs in the future.

He continued: “I spoke pre the Dundee United game that he (Magennis) was in a better place physically and psychologically than even perhaps when he came into the club because of the slight hamstring injury. I think feeling at home in among his team-mates and staff and new surroundings to only knowing one club prior to that so he was in an all-round better place going into the weekend.

“I was delighted with him and in fairness he may have been able to last longer than he did in the game but I think we needed to manage him through this period because we want him available for each game but he’s making really good progress.

“His performance levels are going up, he was good at the weekend his contribution was obvious with the goal but his all round play was good.

“Each individual player has a different outlook on it. From my own experience I don’t think too much about it, there’s some who feel it brings added edge to their game. The reality is that in the modern football world it will happen fairly often, such is the transient nature of the game and the nature of it.

“I think for Kyle, undoubtedly, it will probably have a little bit of added significance because he spent so long at St Mirren and it’s the first time he’s come up against them but I don’t think it will be a determining factor. He’s shown his desire to be a big player for us.

“Because I gave him his debut and I played him regularly I’ve always had a lot of faith in his abilities. I think he knows that which is encouraging for him, so when he’s made this move he knows how much faith I have in him. I do think he has growth in him yet, he’s got improvement in him, he’s got a lot to achieve in his career and he’s got the ability to do it all as well so that’s a good thing.

“We’d like him to do that while he’s a Hibs player and it goes hand in hand in making us a successful team.”

