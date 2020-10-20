The painters, the bakers, the candle makers, – local makers markets in full swing at Cambo Gardens.

A wide range of artisan producers, from weavers, to artists, to cake makers and crafters are currently exhibiting their wares at Cambo Gardens special outdoor Makers Markets which are taking place at weekends throughout October and November.

The gift shop at the Stables Visitor Centre is a huge supporter of local artists and craftspeople, as well as championing eco-friendly products. It has stock from many makers in the East Neuk, including St Andrews Pottery, Crail Pottery, Louise Wedderburn Designs, and Imprint Botanical Prints from Upper Largo. It also sells innovative eco friendly products for the home, and has a range of pocket money toys for children.

The Markets are part of a whole series of outdoor events at Cambo, under the banner of The Scottish Tree Festival which runs until 1 December 2020.

“We’ve put together a very varied selection of exhibitors at these Makers Markets which are so far proving very popular with visitors keen to shop and support local at this time,” said Keri Ivins, Development Director at Cambo Gardens. “Many of these craftspeople will have had their earnings severely impacted by the pandemic, and these markets are giving them a chance to make some sales, plus tell customers the fascinating stories behind many of their handcrafted products. Christmas shopping is definitely in the air too!”

Forthcoming exhibitors include April Simpson from April’s Cottage Cakes (24-25th Oct), Christine McCallum Glass Artist (31st Oct-1st Nov), Sophie Siegel from The Candle Bothy (Sun 1st Nov), and Andy Muir form Made in Crail on 14-15th November.

Some of the more unusual exhibitors include Totally Away With the Fairies (21st-22nd November), the brainchild of Carol Steel from Cupar, who hand paints fairy designs onto doors, and Paws, Claws, Bells & Whistles, from Anstruther, (also 21st-22nd Nov) who specialise in bespoke handmade dog accessories, including collars, leads and jackets.

Also taking place on the estate, and sure to be popular with families for Halloween, is a self guided Pumpkin trail around the estate which is suitable for buggies and wheelchairs.

Behind The Stables Visitor Centre, the ever changing Walled Garden has twenty four different areas of seasonal interest. The North American Prairie, herbaceous borders and the rainbow themed potager, planted to support the NHS during lockdown, can be viewed right up to the end of November.

Wood Fired Feast dining events are taking place into November, most being held on Saturdays (Oct 24th, plus 7th & 17th November), with one Sunday date, the 1st November.

Booking in advance is essential via hello@cambogardens.org.uk.

Further details all events www.cambogardens.org.uk.

Cambo Heritage Trust (SC028131), managed by a board of trustees, holds the lease for the Walled Garden, Stables and its environs to develop educational and enterprise programmes and operate the gardens as a visitor attraction, managing the archive of Cambo Estate to engage the community with local heritage.

Like this: Like Loading...