Fort Kinnaird has announced deals for shoppers with up to 50% off selected menus and a range of offers available at some restaurants during the last few days of January.

Pizza Express, Frankie & Benny’s, Pizza Hut and Wagamama’s are all offering mouth-watering deals for the whole family, such as complimentary cocktails, £5 main courses and buy-one-get-one-for-£1 promotions.

The deals include:

Pizza Express:

Grab a pizza with a friend and buy one classic pizza and get another for £1 until 31st January

Frankie & Benny’s

Make the most of a selection of main courses being available for £5 and 50% off loaded fries until 31st January

Pizza Hut

Enjoy 2-for-1 on sides, mains, desserts and the iconic lunchtime buffet when you dine-in this January (available daily until 3pm daily)

Wagamama

The Wagamama kids’ combos, which includes a smaller version of one of the main dishes, a drink, and a dessert for £7.70, are available throughout the year, making it more affordable to eat out as a family

Visitors can enjoy a free portion of edamame or koko prawn crackers when they sign up to the Soul Club mailing list

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “It’s brilliant that our restaurants are offering fantastic deals so our shoppers can treat themselves for less this January, we know it can often feel like a very long month! With a wide variety of options to choose from, there’s something to suit all tastebuds.”

