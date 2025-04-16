As summer beckons with more outdoor events – from garden parties to alfresco cinema screenings – Sephra Popcorn is positioning itself as the essential snack companion for the season.

This Scottish-based brand, now the UK’s fastest-growing tubbed popcorn, offers classic flavors that perfectly complement traditional summer fare.

The distinctive cinema-style foil-lined tubs house three irresistible varieties: Sweet, Salty, and the crowd-pleasing Salty & Sweet combination. For the health-conscious, Sephra now offers a 40% reduced sugar range which maintains its signature taste while taking care of any dietary concerns.

Already a familiar sight in major UK supermarkets and convenience stores, Sephra has expanded its reach in the leisure sector. Whether you’re planning a theme park adventure, catching a film at an independent cinema, or cheering at a football match, these distinctive tubs are increasingly available nationwide.

The company says that what sets Sephra apart is its traditional wet-popping method, which ensures maximum flavour in every kernel. The innovative foil-lined packaging not only catches the eye but maintains freshness and extends its shelf life.

As you plan your summer outings, consider adding this treat to your picnic basket – which makers say is the perfect complement to ice cream.

Callum Bond, Sales & Development Manager for Sephra said: “Popcorn is a year round treat, and at this time of the year, you can’t go wrong with the classic flavours, as a salty hit is incredible with a cool summery cocktail, whilst try the sweet popcorn sprinkled over ice cream, or over chunks of watermelon.

“As for the Salty & Sweet, there’s so many foods it pairs well with, or just enjoy a small bowl on its own.”

Callum explained that unlike traditional cinema popcorn, which primarily uses butterfly kernels, the Sephra Popcorn recipe features a high percentage of Mushroom Caramel Kernels.

“These special kernels produce large, round puffs of popcorn that not only enhance the texture but also maximises the surface area for seasoning. The result is a popcorn experience where every piece is packed with flavour, delivering a taste that truly stands out.”

www.sephrapopcorn.com

Like this: Like Loading...