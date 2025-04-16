Residents in Loganlea Gardens and nearby streets are being advised to remain in their homes and keep their windows closed due to a suspicious item being discovered in the vicinity.

The EOD are currently in attendance and a cordon has been put in place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance at Loglanlea Gardens following a report of a potentially suspicious item around 4.55pm on Wednesday, 16 April, 2025.

“EOD has been contacted and a cordon has been put in place.

“Residents in Loganlea Gardens, Loganlea Place and Loganlea Drive are being advised to keep their windows shut and remain in their homes.

“The public is asked to avoid the area.”

More to follow.

