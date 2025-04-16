Residents in Loganlea Gardens and nearby streets are being advised to remain in their homes and keep their windows closed due to a suspicious item being discovered in the vicinity.
The EOD are currently in attendance and a cordon has been put in place.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance at Loglanlea Gardens following a report of a potentially suspicious item around 4.55pm on Wednesday, 16 April, 2025.
“EOD has been contacted and a cordon has been put in place.
“Residents in Loganlea Gardens, Loganlea Place and Loganlea Drive are being advised to keep their windows shut and remain in their homes.
“The public is asked to avoid the area.”
More to follow.
John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme.