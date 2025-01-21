Police in West Lothian have launched an extensive investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man and a six-year-old girl whose bodies were found in a property in Harburn Drive, West Calder.

Officers attended the address following a report of concern for a person, around 4pm on Monday, 20 January, 2025.

The deaths are being treated as unexplained and post mortem examinations will take place in due course.

Their relatives are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Chief Inspector Elaine McArthur-Kerr, local area commander, said: “We understand this incident may be very upsetting and worrying for the people living in this community and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.

“A police presence will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers.”

