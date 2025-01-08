Four bungalows designed specifically for older residents and designated for social rent form a key part of a proposed 16 home extension to a Gullane development.

The purpose-designed homes, utilising zero-carbon technology are the latest to be put forward by Cala Homes (East) and will build on a track record of integrating affordable homes, within its developments in the region.

If approved as part of the Saltcoats Grange extension, it would take the total number of affordable homes delivered by Cala in Gullane to 89, across its four developments.

Derek Lawson, Strategic Land Director at Cala Homes (East), said: “With an aging population and a regional and national housing emergency it’s clear that we need more specialised homes for older people that are in housing need.

“We’re pleased to be able to include them within our designs for a modest extension of Saltcoats Grange.

“It will continue our track record of delivering affordable housing in Gullane weaved into our developments.”

Once built, the new two-bedroom bungalows will be managed by a registered social landlord (RSL) and will feature step-free access, wet-rooms, flexible internal layouts, ensuring older residents can maintain independence while enjoying the security and comfort of a modern and energy efficient home.

Cala is currently building 38 affordable homes at the existing Saltcoats Grange site, which are due to be handed over to Places for People towards the end of this year.

The delivery of these homes forms part of Cala Homes (East)’s wider pipeline of future affordable housing, which includes a pipeline to provide 158 affordable homes across Edinburgh, Fife, and the Lothians this year.

Derek added: “Against a backdrop of funding challenges for affordable homes, Cala’s approach is rooted in collaboration, with local authorities and housing associations.

“The homes we builds are designed to be “tenure blind” meaning that they blend seamlessly with their wider developments.”

