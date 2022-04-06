Acclaimed violinist, and newly appointed Director of Edinburgh International Festival, Nicola Benedetti, played for an exclusive invited audience at Cala’s development, The Crescent in the West End.

The 2,655 square feet penthouse has a terrace of equal size and is released for sale at £2.25 million along with the final collection of apartments in the award-winning development which is a short walk to the city centre.

The event – Festival on the Top Floor – celebrated the culture in the Festival City.

Phillip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director for Cala Homes (East), said: “Our Festival on the Top Floor was a true celebration of all that is great in Edinburgh and really showcased how our award-winning development at The Crescent blends culture, city living and lush green parkland surroundings all in one.

“Having Nicola Benedetti perform – especially after her recent appointment as director of Edinburgh International Festival was a real highlight of an incredibly special evening – all who attended were blown away with her talent. Our stunning penthouse was the perfect stage”

There are 84 glass-fronted apartments in the development within the grand setting of the former school. The penthouse has views to three aspects and all homes have underfloor heating, double height living areas, secure underground parking and Electric Charging points.

www.cala.co.uk/thecrescent

